Gloriavale teacher on child assault charges declines legal representation

A Gloriavale teacher accused of assaulting four children between 9 and 11 years old has not yet pleaded to the charges.

Vigilant Standtrue, 39, appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday on seven charges of assaulting children.

Judge Gerard Lynch asked Standtrue if he wanted to consult with a duty lawyer. “You know you have got that right? You can apply for legal aid if you want to,” the judge said.

Standtrue declined to speak to a lawyer.

Court documents show he has been charged with assaulting four children when they were between 9 and 11 years old. The alleged offending happened between March 2017 and April 2021.

Standtrue has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

“I’m not pleading today because the police didn’t want me to plead until they complete their investigation, and I’m happy with that.”

Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes confirmed the police investigation was still ongoing.

Standtrue, who still lives in the West Coast religious community at Lake Haupiri, was remanded on bail to his next court appearance.

Stuff The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A former Gloriavale member previously confirmed Standtrue had worked at Gloriavale School.

Standtrue is not a registered teacher with the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, but worked in a classroom with students.

“He had his own classroom and was working as a teacher. He may not be registered, but he was a teacher 100 per cent,” he said.

Stuff previously reported that the school at the West Coast’s Gloriavale Christian Community is at the centre of an investigation into child safety.

Police, Oranga Tamariki and the Teaching Council are investigating allegations that students have been mistreated. It is understood some staff members have been stood down at the school, which has 204 students from years 1 to 11.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Gloriavale Christian Community is located in a remote part of the West Coast.

A number of former Gloriavale residents are currently facing criminal charges in relation to unrelated incidents.

A former Gloriavale resident pleaded guilty in August to 11 charges of sexual offending against children, at least one of whom was under the age of 12, but denied another 27 charges.

Another former Gloriavale man is due for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three charges of doing an indecent act on boys aged between 12 and 16.

A third former Gloriavale resident has denied sexually abusing multiple children in the community as a youth. The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of unlawful sexual connection, four of indecent assault, and two of doing an indecent act against children aged 14 and under in the Timaru District Court in March.

The man was aged between 12 and 15, and living at Gloriavale, when the offending allegedly occurred.