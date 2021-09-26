Sex offender loses appeal of supervision

Penisimani Taakimoeaka climbed in an open window in Picton to sexually assault two teenage girls in 2013.

A man jailed twice for sexually assaulting young girls has lost a bid to reduce his supervision order.

Penisimani Taakimoeaka​ was 25-years-old when he climbed into the open window of a house in Picton, where he groped two teenagers and sexually violated one before their screams drew an adult into the room, on the night of March 31, 2013.

He escaped from the scene but fingerprint, footprint and DNA evidence led a jury to find him guilty of assault with intent to commit rape, sexual violation, and three charges of indecent assault.

He was sentenced to seven and a half years' jail in 2014, with a minimum of four years without parole. That sentence was followed by a five-year supervision order, starting December 18, 2020.

But Taakimoeaka appealed that order, telling the Court of Appeal on August 30 he did not meet the criteria for extended supervision orders, according to a judgment issued on September 14.

Extended supervision orders could only be issued if the person had a pervasive pattern of serious sexual offending, and a high risk of future serious sex offending.

Taakimoeaka had an earlier conviction for sex offending in 2005, when he was aged 17.

His sexual advances towards a 16-year-old girl were rejected, and he followed her and entered her home without her consent, before repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting her.

Taakimoeaka claimed it was consensual, but was found guilty at trial of sexual violation by rape, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and attempted unlawful sexual connection. He was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment at the Nelson District Court in 2006.

The judge had said he was “perilously close” to getting preventative detention, but decided he was young enough to have a good prospect of rehabilitation.

But he went on to breach his release conditions twice, including by driving while intoxicated. The Picton offending happened shortly after the end of his release conditions.

123rf Taakimoeaka had convictions for sex offending in 2005, when he was aged 17, and in 2013.

He was now living in Canterbury where he was working fulltime, in a relationship, and regularly attending church, as well as a fortnightly addictions support group.

Taakimoeaka said that although he had a history of serious sexual offending, he did not think it was a “pervasive pattern”, and his risk of reoffending was lower following his last sex offender treatment course.

However, his assessor said while he showed progress, and had agreed to do six extra individual treatment sessions after completing the course, he was still minimising and denying his behaviour.

A senior psychologist said when Taakimoeaka was young he developed a pattern of antisocial behaviour, and his offending reflected a sense of entitlement to seek sexual gratification while disregarding the rights and needs of others.

His substance use likely affected his ability to understand the situation or consider consequences, and future use would heighten his risk of reoffending, the psychologist said.

But research showed the risk of reoffending decreased over time. In Taakimoeaka’s case, a period of six years would reduce his risk of reoffending from “well above average” to “above average”, or 11 years to reduce it to “average”.

So reporting once a week to probation under the supervision conditions would give Taakimoeaka a level of support, accountability and restriction, while increasing independence over time, with time for positive replacement behaviours to develop, the psychologist said.

Justice Gilbert found the two sets of offending were very similar, and pervasive enough to predict future conduct, and he agreed the risk of reoffending was high.

He thought the five-year period was reasonable, he said in his decision, dismissing the appeal.