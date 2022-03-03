Wellington fraudster and bigamist sentenced to home detention

Bruce Reid, pictured entering Porirua District Court at an earlier court hearing, admitted to being married to two women at once.

A Wellington man who admitted to being married to two women at once and falsely obtaining a $60,000 Porsche Boxter has been sentenced to five months and one week in home detention.

Bruce Daniel James Reid was also ordered to pay an emotional harm reparation of $2500 at $10 a week to the woman he attempted to marry under a false identity.

The 49-year-old appeared at the Porirua District Court on Thursday for sentencing after pleading guilty in July to bigamy and fraud charges, just before he was due to go to trial before a judge.

Bigamy is a criminal offence in which a person is married to two people at the same time.

The man has had name suppression throughout the court case, but Judge James Johnston lifted that order on Thursday, meaning his identity, prior offending and historical allegations of him deceiving other women could be revealed.

The beneficiary was in 2011 convicted of obtaining by deception for using a credit card which declined to get a property inspection report while pretending to be a decorated army officer.

He dressed in an army uniform as part of his charade to convince the property inspection company he was a lieutenant colonel holding the post of deputy director of New Zealand Special Operations Force (Intelligence). He also claimed to be an officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and to have received the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

After he was sentenced for that incident, police received complaints from nine women who alleged they met Reid on dating websites and fell for his promise of marrying them if they supported him financially.

The crimes for which he was sentenced on Thursday were committed in 2018 and 2019.

According to the summary of facts, read to the court by prosecutor Ruth Harcourt at a previous hearing, the man married his first wife on May 30, 1997.

The couple had three children before separating in 2012. However, they never divorced and continued to live together for the sake of the children.

The court heard he started a relationship with a second woman in 2018 and married her on January 28, 2019, at her birthday party.

He signed the marriage papers under a different name.

He later agreed to buy a luxury car – a 2009 Porsche Boxter – from a dealership for nearly $60,000 and arranged for it to be delivered to his second wife’s address on December 28, 2019.

When it arrived he told the delivery person he had fully paid for it and showed him two bank transfers from his account totalling the purchase price.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Porirua District Court, where on Thursday the 49-year-old beneficiary was sentenced for bigamy and fraud charges.

But the money never cleared. He told the delivery person he worked for the police and had been involved in the response to the mosque shooting.

Eventually the car dealership got the car back but it was in poor physical and mechanical condition, and needed repairs costing more than $21,000.

On Thursday, his lawyer, Craig Smith said Reid’s offending was not a result of “callously setting off to take advantage of someone”.

“Everything flows from the fact that he fell in love with this woman and did want to marry her, even though he didn’t get a divorce from the woman he previously married,” he said.

Judge Johnston said Reid’s offending showed a lengthy period of consistent dishonesty, and the losses involved were significant.

He also said Reid’s actions had a serious impact on the mental health of the bigamy victim.

“Your actions have been deeply humiliating for her and have caused emotional and psychological harm. The breach of trust will have a lasting impact on her,” he said.

Reid was not ordered to pay reparation to the car dealership as it would be “unrealistic and futile” given his limited financial resources.