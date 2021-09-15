Trio nabbed after meth, cannabis, and a firearm found during police raids

Four properties on the West Coast and in Christchurch were searched on Wednesday by armed police. (File photo)

Three people have been arrested after police found drugs, cash and a firearm during an investigation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

Police and members of the armed offenders squad searched four properties on Wednesday – three in Greymouth and one in Christchurch – as part of Operation Joaquin.

The investigation, which began in April, resulted in the arrest of three people by West Coast police, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning said in a statement.

Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a loaded sawn-off firearm were also seized.

“Disrupting the illicit distribution of methamphetamine will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who are impacted by the crime that is inevitably created by it,” Bruning said.

A 32-year-old man and his partner, a 34-year-old woman, were jointly charged with conspiring to supply methamphetamine, possession of the drug for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Individual charges were also laid for offering to supply methamphetamine. The pair, from Runanga near Greymouth, appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

They were remanded in custody to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 21, a police spokeswoman said.

Another Runanga man was charged with conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, eight counts of offering to supply the drug, and growing and selling cannabis.

The 53-year-old would appear in Greymouth District Court on Thursday.