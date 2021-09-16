Stabbing attack accused appears in court with a black eye

Police have cordoned off a section of Norwich St in Christchurch after a stabbing.

A man accused of stabbing a woman at a suburban home in Christchurch has appeared in court with a black eye and wearing a hospital gown.

Police allege Lua-ai Lavea, 68, attacked the woman at their home in Norwich St, Linwood, just before 5am on Thursday.

Neighbours heard screams and yelling in the immediate aftermath of the serious assault, which is believed to be family harm-related.

The woman was critically injured and was rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

She was still fighting for her life on Thursday afternoon.

Lavea appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

No application for name suppression was made, and he was remanded in custody overnight to reappear in the court on Friday morning.

Earlier, police would not confirm whether any weapons were used in the attack, but Stuff understands the woman was stabbed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Norwich St in Christchurch remains cordoned off after the stabbing.

A neighbour said she saw a man she thought was the father of the injured woman run out onto the street screaming that “someone was on his daughter”.

The man yelled out to residents to call an ambulance.

The woman said police came and took two men away about 15 minutes later, and she saw a female being taken out of the house on a stretcher.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Forensic staff examine the scene where a woman was stabbed.

The woman, who has lived on the street for many years, said there had never been any other incidents of violence.

Another nearby neighbour said they heard a man yelling “that’s my niece” on the street.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Neighbours say they saw a man screaming for help for his injured daughter.

He also saw an “aggravated” man who was being “very vocal” get into a police car at the same time.

The man was not in handcuffs, he said.

The man believed two other men were taken away and said there were at least a dozen police cars on both sides of the street, along with an ambulance and a fire truck.

The street remained cordoned off on Thursday afternoon as police carried out a scene examination.

The normally quiet street is bordered by the western side of Eastgate Mall.