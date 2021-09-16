Two taken to hospital after crashes in Blenheim

Police are investigating several crashes across Blenheim last night. (File photo)

Police are investigating an apparent link between several crashes in Blenheim which saw two people taken to hospital.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to a crash involving two vehicles on New Renwick Rd at the Burleigh bridge about 5.12pm on Wednesday.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim in a moderate condition, and three others in a minor condition were treated at the scene.

Emergency services were called to another crash shortly after, on State Highway 1 at Grovetown, about 5.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a vehicle had crashed into two parked cars and then driven off.

The St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Wairau Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said there were at least four parked cars damaged on Wednesday evening and police thought they were connected.

Police were still investigating the crashes and unable to confirm further details at this stage. The person responsible had not yet come forward, the spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email jennifer.eder@stuff.co.nz