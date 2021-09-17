Judge to teen rape victim: 'Don’t be afraid ... to look the world in the eye'

Satnam Singh met the victim in a street, obtained her phone number, then began a “sustained course of conduct” sending her text messages. (File photo)

A judge has told a teen groomed and raped by an older man she should never be ashamed and to not be afraid “to keep your head up and to look the world in the eye”.

Judge Russell Collins made the remark while sentencing Satnam Singh, 31, to nine years in jail for the rape and other sexual offending against a girl, who was just 14 when Singh began grooming her.

It was the second case of grooming that Judge Collins had dealt with in Napier District Court inside a week.

The first case, on Monday, saw Hastings man James Fulford, 25, sentenced to six months’ community detention and 12 months of supervision for grooming a 15-year-old girl.

The mother of Singh’s victim told the court she struggled to describe how “painful, heartbreaking and stressful life has been, and the loss that has occurred over the past four years as a result of your actions”.

“You groomed her and led her to believe you loved her. You lied. You lied about your age and your true intentions. You sucked the life out of [my daughter]. I feel I’ve lost my daughter,” the mother said.

The girl’s father's victim impact statement was read by Crown lawyer Clayton Walker.

He did not want to see the man “who damaged my beautiful daughter”.

Frank Film The night Mike Riddell learned his teenage daughter had been raped by a stranger two years earlier, aged 11, “was like a bullet through the heart”.

“I can’t understand how someone could treat a woman the way you did. That woman was my child. You will have no idea until you have children what kind of damage this does to a family,” the girl's father said.

The girl’s victim impact statement was read by a supporter. She said she was naive and gullible when the offending occurred, and Singh had “stripped me of trust, honesty and belief in myself”.

“My family, who I used to be so close to, have borne the brunt of my behavioural changes. It’s going to take a long time for our fractured relationships to heal,” she said.

A jury found Singh guilty of one charge of rape and 17 charges of sexual connection with a young person or doing an indecent act on a young person.

The relationship began in 2017, when Singh was aged 27 and the victim 14. The offending occurred over eight months in 2018, after the girl had turned 15.

Singh met the victim in a street, obtained her phone number, then began a “sustained course of conduct” sending her text messages, telling her he was 19 and pestering her to meet him.

She told him her age many times, the judge said.

After the rape, the girl tried to end the relationship.

“The emotional manipulation you brought to bear on her can be described as nothing other than severe,” Judge Collins said.

“She was a bright, bubbly, kind, outgoing teenager. Wonderful attributes. Sadly, those attributes made her particularly vulnerable to your manipulation.”

Singh, now 31, had shown no remorse and there were no mitigating circumstances. He sentenced him to nine years in jail, noting he would most likely be deported when released.

Collins addressed the victim in court.

“I’ve no doubt you are a beautiful person. Don’t be afraid, at any stage, to keep your head up and to look the world in the eye,” he said.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.