A promising new life in New Zealand ends tragically on a Timaru street

It was supposed to be a new life in a peaceful, promising country.

The family landed in New Zealand in late August, a photograph online showing the children clutching little kiwis and with beaming smiles. The image should have been the founding photograph of the family’s sojourn in a new country.

They were a seemingly loving, Christian family – a mother and father devoted to each other and their three beautiful girls.

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children Liane, 6, and twins Maya, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August. On Thursday the children were found dead at a home in Timaru.

Their Facebook life painted a picture of a religious wife who regarded her husband as “a dedicated, fun-loving Dad” who was “unwavering” in his love and provision for his family.

That hopeful life started only a week ago in a pleasant Timaru street, full of blossoming fruit trees, parks, daffodils and sea views.

It imploded tragically on Thursday night.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff Police crime scene investigators get ready to enter the Timaru property where three children were found dead.

Graham Dickason, an orthopaedic surgeon, returned to his home in Queen St to the horror of his twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, dead.

Dickason called for help, and neighbours overheard him screaming and yelling, saying: “Is this really happening?”

He and his wife Lauren, also a doctor, and their children had been in Timaru for just a week after moving from South Africa and leaving managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

Late on Friday, Lauren Dickason, 40, was charged with murder. She will appear in the Timaru District Court on Saturday.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Passers-by lay flowers outside the house where three young sisters were killed on Queen St, Timaru.

Emergency services arrived at the house shortly after 10pm, but the girls could not be saved.

Detectives have started a homicide inquiry and the suspected killer – a woman – was taken to the nearby Timaru Hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Speaking to Stuff on Friday from South Africa, Lauren’s parents Wendy and Malcolm Fawkes said they were “devastated” to hear of the tragedy.

“The extended families are in a state of shock as we try to understand what happened. We ask for your prayers and support during this very difficult time.

“We would also request privacy as we battle to come to terms with what has happened.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Forensics officers were brought in to examine the property.

“We would like to thank the staff of Timaru Hospital for their support at this difficult time ... and the New Zealand police for their attention to this matter.”

Maria Mendy Sibanyoni was the girls' nanny from November 2018 to May 2020.

"They were such a good family. I never saw anything wrong in that house - no fighting whatsoever."

Sibanyoni said a South African journalist alerted her to the deaths.

"I was torn apart. I just lost it. Tears and everything.

"I'm just asking myself is this really happening?"

JOHN BISSET/STUFF District Commander: Superintendent John Price, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson and Aoraki District Commander Dave Gaskin held a media conference on the deaths of three children in Timaru.

Sibanyoni said Lauren Dickason “loved her kids with all her heart”.

She last saw the children in June. The family were excited about their move to New Zealand.

An interim order suppressing publication of the girls’ names was briefly put in place by Coroner Marcus Elliott to allow police to contact relatives, but was lifted on Friday evening.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said police were speaking with people from the property and no-one else was wanted in connection with the incident.

The property involved is believed to be used as housing for staff at the hospital, which is about 200 metres away. It is one of three Oamaru stone clad houses on a block near the Timaru war memorial and over the road from the Botanic Gardens.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police forensics officers scouring a lawn near a Queen St house where three children were found dead.

The children’s bodies were removed from the house late on Friday afternoon.Flowers were left in tribute nearby, along with a soft toy.

Canterbury’s top police officer, district commander Superintendent John Price, said the family’s relatives were overseas, and they only had a small network of friends in New Zealand.

Lauren Dickason posted online earlier in September about the family’s move to New Zealand, from Pretoria in South Africa.

She asked advice on their move such as suggestions for schools and furniture stores in Timaru. She also said her eldest daughter had had very limited schooling over the past year, with numerous Covid-19 lockdowns in South Africa.

According to their social media profiles, both parents worked at Pretoria East Hospital before coming to New Zealand.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru residents Rob and Jade Whaley heard noises coming from a neighbouring property last night where police are investigating a triple homicide.

The couple had recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. In a social media post, Lauren Dickason thanked her husband saying: “What an adventure. We have truly created a beautiful family and had many good times together.”

Neighbours Karen and Brad Cowper said they called police just after 10pm on Thursday when they heard a man screaming and crying.

“We asked him if he was OK. He did not respond to us and was screaming and crying hysterically,” Karen Cowper told Stuff.

She said they heard the man saying, “Is this really happening?”

It is unclear where the man had been before he returned home.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rob and Jade Whaley, who live next door, say they heard “sobbing and banging” coming from the Queen St home.

Other neighbours, Rob and Jade Whaley, heard sobbing and somebody banging a door 15 minutes before the police arrived at the property, which they said was rented to staff working for the South Canterbury District Health Board.

“The first noise we heard was somebody sobbing, and then we heard a loud thud like someone just slammed a door,” Jade Whaley said.

“We could see someone through our fence wandering behind the house and wailing.”

The Whaleys said a person who lives in one of the neighbouring units came to check on the noises. They found the person sobbing and called the police.

“The neighbour was trying to calm the person down at the back of the unit.”

Later in the night the Whaleys say they saw a woman being helped into an ambulance.

They said they did not know the people who lived there. The units were used to house staff working at the hospital and the tenants “cycled through the units”.

According to the Homicide Report, a Stuff data investigation examining why people kill, on average nine children, aged 14 and younger, are the victims of homicide in New Zealand each year.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff The property is believed to be used as housing for staff at the hospital.

Before this week, two children were confirmed to have been killed so far this year.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said he did not know details of the incident but said it was hard on the community, coming just a month after five teenagers were killed in a car crash in Washdyke.

“It’s tough for the community. It's time to keep talking to each other and be compassionate. A lot of families will be affected by this.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A police officer stands guard at the property on Queen St on Friday.

