Former nanny 'torn apart' over alleged murder of three girls in Timaru

District Commander: Superintendent John Price, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson and Aoraki District Commander Dave Gaskin held a media conference on the deaths of three children in Timaru.

The former nanny of three girls allegedly murdered by their mother a week after moving to Timaru says she has been “torn apart” by the news..

The three children, twins Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister, Liane, 6, were found dead by their father Graham Dickason shortly after 10pm on Thursday.

Dickason’s wife Lauren, 40, was taken to the nearby Timaru Hospital for treatment. She was charged with the children’s murder late on Friday and is expected to appear in the Timaru District Court on Saturday.

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August.

READ MORE:

* Mother of three sisters found dead in Timaru charged with their murders



The family had recently arrived in New Zealand and had been in Timaru for just a week after moving from South Africa and going through managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

Maria Mendy Sibanyoni was the girls’ nanny from November 2018 to May 2020. Speaking from her home in South Africa, she told Stuff she was shocked when she found out what had happened.

"I was torn apart. I just lost it. Tears and everything, I'm not myself even now," she said.

"I'm just asking myself, is this really happening? Is this real or not?”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Police search the property in Timaru on Friday afternoon.

Sibanyoni became the family’s nanny shortly after the twins were born, on a recommendation from another family.

The twins were “good babies” and Liane was “such a sweet child”, she said.

Graham Dickason worked as an orthopaedic surgeon. In his spare time he liked working in the garden and playing with his children, including riding on their tractor.

“He was such a nice guy …. We used to play with the kids me and him … we would go buy ice-creams with the kids and I would share my life with him, where I grew up.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Passers-by lay flowers outside the house where three young sisters were killed on Queen St, Timaru.

Sibanyoni stayed in touch with the family after her contract ran out. She last saw the girls and their mother when Lauren Dickason dropped off some lemons.

The family were “excited” about their move to Timaru to start a new life after Graham Dickason got a job at Timaru Hospital.

Sebabatso Mosamo/AP Maria Mendy Sibanyoni was the girls’ nanny from November 2018 to May 2020.

“They were such a good family. I never saw anything wrong in that house.”

She sent her condolences to the family.

The family arrived in New Zealand in late August, a photograph online showing the girls happily clutching toy kiwis and with beaming smiles as they embarked on their new life.

Speaking to Stuff on Friday from South Africa, Lauren’s parents, Wendy and Malcolm Fawkes, said they were devastated to hear of the tragedy.

“The extended families are in a state of shock as we try to understand what happened. We ask for your prayers and support during this very difficult time.

“We would also request privacy as we battle to come to terms with what has happened.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff People carry floral tributes to lay in memory of the three young girls who died in Timaru.

“We would like to thank the staff of Timaru Hospital for their support at this difficult time ... and the New Zealand police for their attention to this matter.”

Lauren Dickason posted online earlier in September about the family’s move to New Zealand, from Pretoria in South Africa.

She asked for advice, such as suggestions for schools for their children, and furniture stores in Timaru.

She also said her eldest daughter had had very limited schooling over the past year, with numerous Covid-19 lockdowns in South Africa.

The couple had recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. In a social media post, Lauren Dickason thanked her husband saying: “What an adventure. We have truly created a beautiful family and had many good times together.”

Where to get help:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand – 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Rural Support Trust – 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness – 0800 732 825