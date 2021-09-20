Covid-19: Man charged over travel from Auckland to Wellington in lockdown denied bail

Police at the Auckland Southern Border in Mercer. Due to the Delta outbreak of Covid-19 no travel out of Auckland is permitted except in essential or emergency circumstances.

A man and woman charged over travelling from Auckland to Wellington, breaching the level 4 lockdown, have been granted name suppression – but one has lost their freedom.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs heard submissions from two lawyers appearing for the pair on Monday.

The 24-year-old woman is charged with travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington and with failing to assist in a search.

The 41-year-old man is charged with using a forged document as if it was genuine, travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington, and failing to assist in a search.

The pair were arrested on in Wellington on Saturday.

Judge Hobbs granted the woman bail and ordered her to live at a residential address in New Plymouth.

He also heard submissions from the man’s lawyer Lara Caris asking for bail but refused, remanded him in custody until October when he and the woman will appear again.

Police have charged a number of people with breaching the lockdown border.

Last week Auckland couple William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley were named as the two who had gone to Wānaka to a holiday home.