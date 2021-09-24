Drink driver's song change leads to home detention

Arus Sem, 28, lost control of the car he was driving on June 30 when he looked down to change a song on his phone.

A drink-driver who lost control of his vehicle when he looked down to change a song on his phone has been sentenced to home detention.

Arus Sem, 28, was driving on State Highway 1 at Koromiko, just south of Picton, when he looked down at his phone to change a song at about 5.10pm on June 30, a police summary of facts said.

The summary said the vehicle veered off the side of the road and hit wire barriers before spinning out of control and hitting an oncoming car.

A subsequent breath test found Sem’s breath alcohol level to be 572 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit for someone over 20 is 250mcg.

Sem pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol and a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared in the Blenheim District Court on July 19.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary relating to offending in Auckland and a charge of failing to answer bail.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Sem appeared for sentencing in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The summary said between 11pm on January 16 and 7am on January 17 he entered a property in Grey Lynn, Auckland, by removing two glass sliders at the front of the house.

The owner of the property and their family were asleep inside.

Sem took a wallet which contained multiple Eftpos cards, a driving licence, cash and prescription glasses totalling about $2000, the summary said.

On January 24, about 2.30am Sem entered another Grey Lynn property which was unoccupied.

He took several items including the keys to a Honda Odyssey. On January 26, Sem was driving the stolen Honda Odyssey on Great North Rd in Auckland.

He drove onto the forecourt of a Z Service Station where he was arrested by police who searched the vehicle and found stolen items from both addresses.

In explanation, Sem told police he had permission to drive the vehicle as his own car was at a towing yard. He said the stolen items were already in the vehicle.

Sem appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing on the charges.

His lawyer Josh Smith said Sem was looking to address his alcohol issues.

Smith said he was willing to undertake any counselling that was required to help with that.

The court also heard Sem was in full-time employment in Picton, where he lived, and had no need to drive.

Judge Arthur Tompkins agreed with a recommendation in a pre-sentence report that suggested the appropriate outcome was a sentence of home detention.

“I’m satisfied that is the least restrictive outcome,” Judge Tompkins said.

Sem was sentenced to 6 months’ home detention. He was disqualified from driving for 9 months, and ordered to pay $400 reparation for to cover insurance excess.