'Haunted till my last breath': Mum faces daughter’s abuser in court

The man had abused the five-year-old, and his own three-year-old daughter, while they slept. (File photo)

The mother of a 5-year-old girl says she will be “haunted till my last breath” knowing that photographs of her daughter being sexually abused are circulating on the internet.

The woman’s ex-partner, who is not the girl’s father, was jailed for ten years in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Tom Gilbert granted him permanent name suppression to protect his two victims.

The 36-year-old was caught last year when the Department of Internal Affairs referred an investigation about child exploitation to the police. They raided the man’s house and seized his digital devices.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury businessman admits indecent acts towards teenage girl

* Child rapist says online chat groups sparked abuse of young girls

* Circus school looked like a haven from outside, but hid alleged depraved abuse



An analysis of the devices showed he had uploaded photos and videos to a social media platform to share with others.

The man had abused the five-year-old, and his own three-year-old daughter, while they slept and photographed the abuse. Police found many of the photographs, as well as a firearm and cannabis.

The man later pleaded guilty to two charges of rape, 12 of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, five of sexual conduct with a child, making and distributing an objectionable publication, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of cannabis.

The woman said she had allowed the man to associate with the family and even babysit, but that it “all came crashing down”.

“The impact that this is going to have on us for the rest of our lives is unforgivable,” she told the man as she read her victim impact statement. “We will be okay though; we will repair the damage you have done.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The man was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

Knowing that there were images of her daughter being abused while she slept circulating on the internet forever would haunt her forever, she said.

The grandfather of the five-year-old told the man: “You have put holes in all of our hearts that can never be healed.”

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn said the court should be sceptical of the man’s letter of apology. A pre-sentence report called into question his level of acceptance of responsibility and insight into the effects of the offending.

When the report writer asked about his views of the images continuing to circulate on the internet as a means of sexual gratification, he replied: “You can’t see their faces.”

Defence counsel Todd Nicholls said the man was “somebody who was broken at an early age”, but his regret and remorse was genuine.

Judge Gilbert told the man he had devastated his victims and their families.

“I can understand how they feel knowing that at some stage these kids will find out what you did, even though they can’t remember it now. That would be a day any parent would approach with terror.”

The man’s name will be included on the child sex offenders’ register.