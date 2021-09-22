Security camera captures gang suspect walking away from boat fire

A man was lit up in this security camera image as he walked away from a boat fire in Queenstown.

A gang member who allegedly set a boat alight in the dark was lit up by the subsequent fire, in security camera footage.

Queenstown police are searching for the man, who can only be seen from the rear, after the fire on August 5.

Detective Sergeant Matt Jones said the man was wearing a Red Devils motorcycle jacket.

The Red Devils are a Nelson-based motorcycle gang with connections to the Hells Angels.

The Bayliner boat was parked on a trailer in the Gorge Road Retail Centre, near central Queenstown, when it was set alight and destroyed about 7.10pm on August 5.

The footage shows the man carrying a can of petrol as he walks across the car park to the boat.

He then lifts the cover off the boat and the boat is seen to be on fire a short time later.

Supplied Queenstown police would like to speak to the man in these photos as he appears to be carrying a petrol can shortly before a boat was destroyed by fire.

The fire lit up the area as the man walked away, allowing security cameras to capture clearer footage of his clothing.

The attack appeared to be targeted and deliberate but no motive had been established yet, Jones said.

“There have been other vehicles and buildings close by that have not been damaged.

“The male has walked straight up to that boat.”

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF A national operation targeting gangs is having a "significant impact", Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

The owner of the boat was a Queenstown man.

The boat had been sitting in the car park awaiting repairs for about a year.

Because of the way the fire erupted, it was possible the man responsible had some burns on his hands or upper body, Jones said.

Anyone who could help identify the man was asked to contact Jones at the Queenstown police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.