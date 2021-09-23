Drug investigation leads to nearly $400,000 cash seized, two arrested

Police raided two residential properties in Burwood and Northcote as part of an operation targeting alleged methamphetamine dealing on Wednesday, netting meth and more than $400,000.

Police found nearly $400,000 hidden throughout a residential home as part of an investigation into alleged methamphetamine dealing.

Officers raided two residential properties in Burwood and Northcote in Christchurch on Wednesday, and seized close to $400,000 in cash and some methamphetamine.

It’s understood police’s specialist search team found just under $400,000 hidden throughout one of the homes, with the remainder found in the second home.

Sergeant Chris Barker told Stuff the seizures, believed to be the largest amount of cash netted in the region in recent years, was the result of “good investigative work”.

READ MORE:

* Alleged Taranaki drug dealer agrees to Christmas in custody

* Record quantity of drugs and cash seized by police in Central Taranaki raid

* Men appear in court after Head Hunters gang raid in Christchurch



“The staff started with street-level dealers and followed the chain up to identify a significant supplier of methamphetamine and led us to what we believe to be high-level drug dealers.

“It's just a good example of good police work following the obvious line of inquiry and just being dedicated to doing a thorough job.”

Two people were arrested in the raids – a 32-year-old man charged with four counts of supplying methamphetamine and a 30-year-old woman. It’s understood police are not looking for anyone else.

The woman was charged with 14 counts of offering to supply methamphetamine, nine counts of supplying methamphetamine, another of supplying cocaine, one charge of offering to supply cocaine, one charge of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said both were set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

“Canterbury Police remain focused on targeting those causing harm to our community, and we believe the termination of this operation, and its flow-on effects, will result in a disruption of the supply of these drugs across the district,” he said.

Anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug dealing in their community are urged to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.