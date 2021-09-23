Fraudster allegedly continues to harass neighbours after they move out

Sharyn Shepherd says she has nothing to do with recent incidents.

A woman who was forced from her home after a nasty neighbourhood dispute with a convicted fraudster has found a bucket of liquid faeces poured on her doorsteps and her car tyres slashed.

A few days later, a neighbour’s cat died of suspected poisoning after little piles of meat were found around her house.

The woman, who declined to comment but confirmed the incidents, is one of three tenants who moved out of a community housing complex in Templeton after Sharyn Shepherd, also known as Hope Maree Taylor, allegedly harassed them and other neighbours.

Stuff previously reported that neighbours claimed they had been abused by Shepherd, were frightened to sit outside, and feared for their pets after two cats were found dead.

Shepherd, who is in her early 60s, previously said she was harassed by her neighbours and was the victim of a witch-hunt.

The daughter of one tenant said she moved her elderly mother out in May because she was worried about her safety and mental health.

The woman said her mother had lived 12 years at the complex, owned by Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT).

She said Shepherd had told her mother “you’re going to die” before she moved out, and told another tenant: “Nobody will find your body”.

Staff/Stuff The daughter of an elderly tenant of a Templeton social housing complex says her mother is still being harassed by a convicted fraudster.

She said Shepherd has continued to hound her mother and the other tenants after they moved out.

She believed Shepherd obtained her mother’s address by calling her and pretending to be a friend organising a visit. A few days later, Shepherd served papers to the mother for a restraining order against her, she said.

The other former tenant – the one who found faeces on her doorsteps – had moved to another flat owned by ŌCHT five weeks ago, the elderly former tenant’s daughter said.

She believed Shepherd found her by going around all the addresses owned by the trust to spot her car, despite the new flat being 36 kilometres away.

ŌCHT had agreed to move the woman to emergency housing accommodation not owned by them, so the woman would not be found again, she said.

Meanwhile, four more cats had died in suspicious circumstances near the complex in recent months, she said.

The three vacated flats had been sitting empty for weeks, and she and other former tenants had been told by the trust they would not be rented out again “for a long time”.

Shepherd told Stuff on Wednesday she had no idea where the former tenants were.

“I don't want to know – am I killing cats still?

Stuff Sharyn Shepherd says she has no idea where her former neighbours live.

“Oh for God’s sake ... go and get a life. I have nothing to do with it. Leave me alone,” she said.

Police are investigating a number of reports in relation to the Templeton neighbourhood dispute, a police spokeswoman said.

“As enquiries are ongoing, we are not able to provide any further comment at this stage.”

ŌCHT general manager for tenancy and property Robert Hardie said he could not answer most of Stuff’s questions.

“As a social landlord, we always encourage tenants who have concerns relating to their safety or the safety of others, to contact police – they are best placed handle such matters.”

When a home became vacant, the trust assessed it and identified any maintenance work required.

“Material delays and Covid lockdowns have slowed that process which is why [the three flats] remain empty at this stage.”

It was earlier revealed that between 2004 and 2007, Shepherd lived in Tobago Crescent in Grenada North, a suburb of Wellington. Relations with her neighbours, the Muliipu family, deteriorated quickly and similar allegations to those in the Templeton complex arose.

Shepherd, under the name Taylor, appeared in the Westport District Court in 2019 on charges of theft and obtaining by deception, arising from what the court described as a crime spree in the North and South Islands.

Judge Michael Turner said Shepherd already had 439 dishonesty convictions.