Gang member arrested after police raid at Mongrel Mob property

A gang member has been arrested after a police raid at a property in Oamaru linked to the Mongrel Mob.

Two search warrants were executed in the North Otago town, resulting in an arrest and seizure of cannabis, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police armed offenders squad was also at both scenes.

Otago Coastal acting area commander inspector James Ure said one of the raids was at a Mongrel Mob linked property.

A 32-year-old Mongrel Mob gang member was arrested and will face drug related charges, he said.

“Today’s arrest was a really good result for police and should serve as a clear message that police will continue to work to hold gang members to account,” Ure said.

“We continue to encourage members of the public with information or concerns that can assist police to come forward.”