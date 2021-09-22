Two people taken to hospital after serious incident in Christchurch

Police are responding to reports of a serious assault in Christchurch (file photo).

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious incident in Christchurch.

A police spokesman said they were called to Epsom Rd in Sockburn at around 8.30pm, to reports of an assault.

Two people were taken to hospital, but no information about their status was available yet, he said.

Do you know more? Let us know at reporters@press.co.nz

The incident was ongoing, and members of the public reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulances at the scene.

More to come.