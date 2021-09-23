Coroner calls for rules to ban alcohol-impaired boat use after death of Southland man

Shane Gibbons on his farm. He died in Fiordland National Park in 2019.

The coroner investigating the death of a Southland man recommends legislation or rules to prohibit people being impaired by alcohol from operating recreational boats.

Manapouri farmer Shane Gibbons died on the Hollyford River on March 18, 2019.

The 50-year-old man was a passenger in a jet boat, which hit a rock and ejected him onto gravel river. He suffered lower limb trauma and died at the scene.

Coroner Sue Johnson released her findings on Thursday.

Coroner Johnson recommends Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport reconsiders its current position regarding TAIC’s recommendation for appropriate legislation or rules to prohibit people being impaired by alcohol while operating recreational boats.

TAIC is the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

“I agree with TAIC that having no legislation or rules specifically to prohibit people operating recreational vessels being impaired by alcohol or drugs is a safety issue,” she says.

Supplied The jet boat involved in the fatal crash in Fiordland that killed Southlander Shane Gibbons on March 18, 2019. Photo supplied by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

Gibbons’ death highlights the ongoing risk of not implementing safety actions to address the issue, Coroner Johnson says.

Paul Turner was in the group of 12, which included Gibbons, who had been jet boating on the river. Turner had consumed alcohol during the day, and some time between 8pm and 8.42pm he was driving the boat when Gibbons was ejected.

In July last year, Turner was convicted on a charge of operating a jet boat in a manner which caused unnecessary danger to Shane Gibbons, Hamish McLean and Paul Stirling.

In the Invercargill District Court, he was sentenced to pay $25,000 in reparations and fined $3000.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bridget Speight and Shane Gibbons in 2016.

At that time, Gibbons’ partner Bridget Speight said she wanted lawmakers to consider making drinking and driving and drinking and operating a boat the same.

There was no suggestion Turner was driving erratically and a pre-sentence report noted he felt a deep sense of guilt, Judge Russell Walker said in court.

However, the judge also said it was an obvious point that Turner would have been unable to properly operate a vehicle after drinking eight beers.