Man arrested at Auckland lodge after attempts to issue Covid-19 breach notice

A resident of an Auckland motor lodge has been arrested after police spent two days trying to issue him with a Covid-19 breach notice.

Officers in full personal protective equipment (PPE), including boiler suits, were seen at Takapuna Motor Lodge on Taharoto Rd in Takapuna on Thursday.

Neighbours said police had been at the scene for some days.

A police spokeswoman said officers had been assisting the Ministry of Health in attempting to issue the man a Section 70 order.

“Today, our officers, who were in full PPE have again attempted to negotiate with the man who failed to comply with police staff,” she said.

“He has resisted attempts to remove him from the address and has been arrested.”

The spokeswoman said the man has been taken to the Henderson district custody unit and would be charged with failing to comply with directions of a medical officer.

He would appear in Waitākere District Court on Thursday or Friday.

The spokeswoman said police would now make a full assessment to determine whether officers involved in the arrest would need to be stood down and self-isolate.

”[This] is very frustrating for police and the officers involved.”

Police had been working closely with the Ministry of Health, the spokeswoman said, and any further information would have to come from the ministry.

A staffer at the motor lodge confirmed police were on site but said the matter was “confidential”.

He said he didn’t have details, but it was possibly a “domestic” incident.

Police at the scene refused to comment on why they were there.