Group with suspected Mongrel Mob links arrested in Hawke's Bay meth bust

Eight people connected to the Mongrel Mob have been arrested in Wairoa on suspicion of supplying large amounts of methamphetamine. (File photo)

A group with Mongrel Mob connections has been arrested on suspicion of supplying large amounts of methamphetamine in Hawke's Bay.

The Eastern District Police Organised Crime Unit on Thursday ended a six-week-long operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa area.

More than 60 police staff, including the Wellington Asset Recovery Unit, the National Organised Crime Group and Specialist Search Group, assisted in the operation to search eight Wairoa properties.

Eight arrests have been made; four women aged between 29 and 42, and four men aged between 30 and 60. More arrests were likely, police said.

Police allege the group have been selling high volumes of methamphetamine in Wairoa.

SUPPLIED Some of the items seized by police.

Police said the group had “strong links to the local Mongrel Mob gang and one of the men arrested is a patched member”.

Police have restrained property worth more than $1 million under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

This includes seven residential properties and six vehicles including late model utilities, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a jet ski and an excavator.

SUPPLIED Police officers completed a six-week-long drug operation in Wairoa on Thursday.

Large amounts of cash and methamphetamine as well as two firearms were seized.

"The termination of this operation will cause a significant disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa community and will ultimately prevent the ongoing harm associated with this insidious drug," Detective Inspector Brent Greville said.

“It should send a clear warning to those who deal drugs in our communities that Police will continue to target you, and you will be prosecuted.”

Those arrested will appear in the Gisborne District Court on Friday tomorrow on charges including suppyling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cannabis for supply.