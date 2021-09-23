Man arrested after gang street fight does rounds on social media

A social video of gang members fighting in Huntly has seen one man arrested.

A man has been charged in relation to street fight amongst gang members that was filmed and did the rounds on social media.

The fight happened on Main St about 10am on September 10 involving patched Mongrel Mob members.

Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said in a statement that a 32- year-old man had appeared in the Huntly District Court on Tuesday, charged with fighting in a public place.

He said police did attend the incident at the time however the group had dispersed before they arrived.

There were no injuries reported and no weapons used during the incident.

Police were made aware of the video and it helped them identify those people involved.

“This violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we are continuing to make enquiries to locate others involved including a 34-year-old Huntly man who is known to police.”