Home detention for man who stole from murder victim Bridget Simmonds, helped uncle

A man who used murder victim Bridget Simmonds’ bank card to withdraw $580 and helped her murderer avoid arrest for an earlier assault has been sentenced to five-and-a-half months’ home detention.

Te Koha Pou​, 34​, is the nephew of Samuel Pou, who was jailed for life for murdering Simmonds.

She was the subject of a missing person’s case for more than a year, after her family reported her missing in March 2019, before her remains were found on Samuel Pou’s family property in Parakao in June 2020.

Denise Piper/Stuff Te Koha Pou was found guilty of dishonestly taking or using a document, and accessory after the fact.

At the High Court in Whangārei on Friday, Te Koha Pou was sentenced on two charges.

The first was accessory after the fact, by helping Samuel Pou avoid arrest for a charge of wounding Simmonds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He drove his uncle to the Parakao property and helped him set up camp to avoid police.

NZ Police/supplied Bridget Simmonds, who disappeared in early 2019, is described as kind-hearted, loving and “tremendous fun” by friends and family. (File photo)

The second charge was for using a document (her bank card) for pecuniary advantage. He withdrew $580 from her account, using some of the funds to buy razors for himself.

He denied both charges and his case was joined with his uncle’s murder trial. A jury found him guilty of the two charges in June.

During the trial, it was revealed Te Koha Pou was the second-to-last person to see Simmonds alive, after she arrived at the Parakao property on February 23, 2019.

Denise Piper/Stuff Te Koha Pou drove his uncle to this property on Wilson Rd in Parakao, west of Whangārei, helping him set up camp to avoid police. Bridget Simmonds arrived at the property on February 23, 2019, and did not leave alive. (File photo)

He eventually admitted to police he knew his uncle was hiding out because of the earlier assault, but said he used Simmonds’ bank card to withdraw the $580 on her instruction.

Simmonds never got the money, as the cash was not found on any of her possessions searched by police when her remains were found.

But Justice Christine Gordon QC said Te Koha Pou did not act with premeditation, and did not know his uncle would go on to murder Simmonds.

She acknowledged his previous convictions – including 13 previous dishonesty convictions – as well as his background, where Samuel Pou was the one whānau member who saved him from abuse.

Gordon gave Te Koha Pou discounts for time spent on electronically monitored bail, as well as his background, and said home detention was an appropriate sentence.

She also acknowledged Simmonds’ family at the sentencing, as well as her mother Carol Callen​, who gave evidence at the trial but died of cancer before the sentencing.