Brutal attack on 'wonderful' and 'caring' man found in Avon River

Christchurch man Matariki Ellery was beaten so badly his eyes were left swollen shut, his face gashed and bruised and with a number of fractures.

Matariki Ellery is described as a “kind” and “caring” man who doesn’t judge anyone.

But a brutal attack that he cannot remember left him within an inch of his life, floating face up in Christchurch’s Avon River.

He was beaten so badly his eyes were swollen shut, his nose flattened and face covered with gashes and bruises.

“He could’ve drowned ... He is lucky to be alive,” Ellery’s friend and neighbour, Shari Magnetti, said.

Ellery was found in Christchurch's Avon River after he was attacked and taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgeries.

Ellery had taken dinner to another friend’s house in Sydenham on September 14 to celebrate the man’s birthday when he allegedly attacked him with a skateboard.

The last thing Ellery remembered was heading towards the front door to go out to spend time at the New Brighton pier together. The rest is blank until he woke up dazed in a hospital bed.

“We don’t know how he got to the Avon River, he can’t remember,” Magnetti said. He was found some time between 1am and 2am on September 15.

Ellery allegedly received multiple blows to the back of his head, his face and his throat, leaving his face full of broken bones and fractures.

He underwent two emergency surgeries, and although he was released after 24 hours, more than a week later he was still returning to hospital and has more surgeries booked.

“He’s such a nice person … he shouldn't be going through this,” Magnetti said.

Ellery had met the man last Christmas when he was homeless.

“Mattie talks to everyone in our neighbourhood, he loves talking to people,” Magnetti said.

A police spokeswoman said a 20-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the assault. He was remanded on bail and will appear in Christchurch District Court on October 8.

“He was heartbroken that [the guy] didn’t have anyone to spend Christmas with and [had] nowhere to go.”

The pair spent Christmas together and had been friends since.

“He treated him like a normal person, he was a friend ... He cared about him,” Magnetti said.

Magnetti said Ellery cared for two children and his grandmother and was loved by “everyone in the neighbourhood”.

She said she wanted to help raise funds to help with his recovery so he could focus on healing physically and mentally.

“He is the most generous, loving, caring person and we are so lucky that he is still here with us,” Magnetti said.

“I hope it doesn’t stop him from being the kind, caring person that he is.”

A police spokeswoman said a 20-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the assault.

He was remanded on bail and will appear in Christchurch District Court on October 8, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of a psychoactive substance.

A Givealittle page had been set up to help with Ellery’s recovery.