Fed-up business owner who smashed cars with roller wins support, but must pay

Roller destroys vehicles in Wellington. Crowds at a car enthusiast gathering filmed the roller smashing into vehicles.

​After months of damage at his business property, Patrick Roil​ saw red when confronted with a bunch of car enthusiasts.

He had already spent thousands of dollars repairing damage from previous similar gatherings.

He got into a 16-tonne roller and began ramming into cars.

One victim broke his arm in the chaos that followed with hundreds trying to flee the area.

READ MORE:

* Guilty pleas for road roller incident during boy racer meet that damaged cars and left one injured

* Councillor versus Wellington's boy racers: New rules considered in capital to clamp down on cruising

* Patrick John Roil, 47, charged over Upper Hutt road roller incident



His son, Marcus Roil,​ used a cricket bat to assault several of those trying to escape.

MATTHEW TSO/STUFF The scene of a road roller rampage where five boy racer cars were rammed in Silverstream, Upper Hutt.

On Friday Wellington District Court judge Ian Mill​ said there had been a groundswell of community support for Patrick Roil and what he had done.

“Your actions met with the approval of many in the community, but it does not justify it. It can not be condoned, what you did.”

Roil had been at a social function when he got a call from a security guard at the industrial area off the Eastern Hutt road where his business is.

He was told there was a gathering of cars.

Roil went there, got into a 16-tonne roller and began lining up a number of vehicles, driving the roller into the back of them.

Judge Mill said it was a very dangerous exercise and there were no evidence that the victims there that night were the ones who had caused previous damage.

When police arrived he was still driving around. He was breath-tested and found to have a reading of 540 micrograms – over the legal limit.

Supplied A vehicle damaged by the road roller.

Marcus Roil, who had a cricket bat, began hitting, pushing and punching young people.

Several people received injuries, including a man who broke his leg in three places when a car, trying to escape the roller, hit him.

The judge said Patrick Roil had tried to get help from the council and police but had been told there was nothing they could do.

One of the victims was a pregnant 19-year-old, terrified for her unborn child.

Patrick Roil had pleaded guilty to driving with excess breath alcohol and intentional damage to 13 cars and dangerous driving causing injury.

Marcus Roil pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and five charges of assault.

Judge Mill sentenced Patrick to five months’ community detention, 200 hours’ community work, disqualified him from driving for a year, and ordered him to pay $45,738 in reparation for the damage and $2000 to the victim with the broken leg.

Patrick Roil was a good man who made a bad decision, he said.

The judge also considered a discharge without conviction for Marcus Roil, but he had other brushes with the law and a previous discharge on his record.

The judge said Marcus Roil had overreacted, seeing red like his father.

He was sentenced to nine months’ supervision, ordered to pay $3000 to two victims, and do 100 hours of community work.

Defence lawyer Christopher Stevenson​ said there was an extraordinary number of testimonials before the courts.

Patrick Roil was described as honourable, hard-working and generous member of the community.

“He’s very sorry about all of this and its taken a toll on him.”