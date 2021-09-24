Man who reported child abuse charged after police find child exploitation images on his phone

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A man who went to police to report an intellectually disabled girl being sexually abused by her grandfather, ended up being charged himself after police found child exploitation images on his phone.

The images were found on the same phone the 50-year-old man took to the police to show that the 17-year-old girl was being sexually abused.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of objectionable publications in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, where Judge John Brandts-Giesen fined him $1000.

The judge also granted the man permanent name suppression because of his links to the grandfather’s sexual abuse case that Stuff reported on earlier.

The man had known the victim since she was 13 years old, and had a sexual relationship with her when she turned 16. The girl has cognitive functioning well below that of her peers, and difficulties with attention, concentration, memory, and reasoning.

Over a period of a year, her grandfather offended by touching her, including after an incident where he tied her to a bed frame, causing bruising and friction burns to her wrists and ankles. He repeatedly filmed her during this abuse.

She felt powerless to stop the abuse and attempted to dissociate herself from what was happening by putting headphones on and listening to music. In fact, she was recording the abuse herself and then sent the images and videos to her friend who reported the abuse to the police.

The grandfather was then charged with incest and bestiality and pleaded guilty on September 10. He has been remanded in custody for sentencing on November 3.

But when the 50-year-old man handed over his cellphone for the police to examine, they found other images as well. He had other sexual images of the girl when she was just over 15 years old, and 12 other pictures of young girls engaged in sexual acts.

He told the police the girl had sent those images to his phone, and other images had been downloaded from the internet at a time when he was going through “mental turmoil”.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the offending “degrades the person depicted and does nothing at all for the person looking at it”.

He suppressed the man’s name because of the close links to the incest case, where everyone involved has automatic suppression.