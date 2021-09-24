Teenager who attacked Hamilton police officers with baseball bat jailed

The teenager was sentenced to four years and five months in prison at Hamilton District Court.

A teenager has been sentenced to prison after assaulting two police officers with a baseball bat in Hamilton.

The 17-year-old attacked the officers with a baseball bat after being pulled over as part of a routine traffic stop in Fairfield on April 5.

The officers were later taken to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition with one suffering a skull fracture and the second a concussion.

The teenager was sentenced to four years and five months in prison at Hamilton District Court.

Libby Wilson/Stuff The incident is understood to have happened near the intersection of Claude St, Fairfield, and Peachgrove Rd in Hamilton.

“Police stopped a vehicle containing three people and as they were speaking to the driver, he assaulted the officers with a baseball bat,” Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

Both police officers were taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

The 17-year-old was later arrested and charged with aggravated injury and aggravated wounding.

“This was a very serious assault inflicted on our staff, which has had ongoing impacts,” McBeth said.

“Police have supported the officers and their families throughout their recovery and both officers are now back at work.”