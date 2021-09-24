Suspected arson at Southland transport company

A building at Scobies Transport, Wyndham, which was badly damaged by a suspected arson on September 21, 2021.

A Southland transport company depot has been significantly damaged by fire.

Scobies Transport co-owner Pam Yorke said she was “pissed off”.

“I’m hoping some is charged and held accountable.

“I’m really not impressed,” Yorke said.

Firefighters were called about 5.25am, to the yard on Cardigan Rd, Wyndham.

The office block, smokers room and storage areas were badly damaged, though she was not yet sure if they would have to be demolished.

It looked like someone had broken in through a window, Yorke said.

There was significant damage, and she could not yet estimate the cost of repair.

The workshop “was alright”, though one pilot vehicle had been partially burnt, she said. She had received lots of offers to help tidy up.

Specialist fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca determined the fire was suspicious and referred it to police.

Neighbours raised the alarm, he said.

“The office block received major internal fire damage.”

Firefighters from Wyndham and Edendale worked hard to stop the fire spreading to the workshop, he said.

The business had security cameras and smoke alarms.