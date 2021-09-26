Man on toilet in Hamilton shopping centre filmed in ill-fated come-on

The man was looking at his phone in a mall toilet when his privacy was breached in a “profound” way (file photo).

A man caught covertly filming another man in the cubicle next to him in the public toilets at a Hamilton shopping centre has been granted a discharge without conviction.

Pedro Henrique Marques Da Cunha​, 34, was granted the discharge when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of intentionally making an intimate visual recording of another person.

As the court heard, Marques Da Cunha filmed the man whom he thought was masturbating, which he believed could be the prelude to some kind of consensual sexual activity between the pair.

But his supposition was a major misjudgement. Marques Da Cunha’s victim was merely sitting on the toilet, looking at his phone.

The incident, which happened soon after midday on Monday, May 10 in the toilets at the Centre Place shopping centre led Marques Da Cunha to an appearance before Judge Noel Cocurullo​, who had to decide whether to convict him.

As Marques Da Cunha’s lawyer James Gurnick​ stressed in his submissions during the hearing on Friday, a conviction would likely have disastrous consequences for the Brazil-born man.

These would have included a likely deportation to his home country – a land where many held extremely conservative views towards homosexuality, including the country’s president, Gurnick said.

“Brazil is one of the countries that is Covid-ravaged. It has been taken over by the virus.”

Marques Da Cunha now had a partner and family in New Zealand and had established a successful professional career here as a calligrapher of international renown, the lawyer said.

It was a life far removed from his childhood in Brazil where, as an adopted member of a family with very strong Catholic leanings, he experienced great difficulties because of his sexual orientation.

His adoptive parents went so far as to apply some form of conversion therapy to “cure” him of his homosexuality, Gurnick said.

“While it is not an excuse, it is an explanation.”

While most people brought before the courts for covertly filming others did so due to some need for sexual gratification, or to obtain a form of leverage, this was not the case with Marques Da Cunha, Gurnick said.

He had genuinely believed the circumstances he encountered that day had led him to believe “a reciprocal connection” was about to take place.

He was “deeply shamed, deeply remorseful, and he has insight into his offending” and had undertaken counselling following the incident.

He had no previous convictions and had the full support of his partner and employers.

The police summary of facts on the incident reveals, while he was in the cubicle Marques Da Cunha had seen shadows on the floor of the next cubicle that had led him to believe the occupant was masturbating.

In an attempt at making a form of overture towards that man, he reached over the top of the stall with the phone and recorded what amounted to five seconds of footage.

The victim saw him, and immediately confronted him. The police were called and soon arrived. They seized the phone.

The device was later returned to Marques Da Cunha with the footage wiped.

A copy of those five seconds had been seen by the judge, who said it simply showed a man sitting on a toilet looking at a phone. There were no sexual connotations in the scene, and the man’s genitalia could not be seen.

Prosecutor Sarah Dusterwald​ argued the threshold against conviction had not been met. However, following a lengthy deliberation, the judge disagreed and granted the discharge.

“I have come to the view the offending is perhaps low to moderately serious ... That should be taken by no-one as to minimise what you have done,” he told Marques Da Cunha.

The incident had “a real and significant effect” on the victim who refused to meet with Marques Da Cunha for a restorative justice conference.

Marques Da Cunha had saved $1000 as a means of emotional harm reparation for the victim, and the judge ordered this be paid.

“The victim had a right to privacy in the cubicle he was in. He had a right not to be intruded into in such a profound way.”