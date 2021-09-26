Blessie Gotingco's family say 'nothing has changed' since her murder

Nothing has changed to make New Zealand a safer place in the seven years since Blessie Gotingco’s murder, her family believes.

That is evidenced, they say, by the murder of 27-year-old Lena Zhang, who was killed while out walking in Auckland’s Mt Albert on Wednesday.

While killings committed by strangers is rare, women say they are on tenterhooks following Zhang’s death. Zhang had Down syndrome and was visually-impaired. A 31-year-old man has been charged with her sexual violation and murder.

“(The Gotingcos) are very firm in their view that no, nothing has changed, and we can see that in the statistics and what has happened to this poor young [woman],” victims advocate Ruth Money said.

“Everyone in New Zealand should be safe to go for a walk. It shouldn’t matter whether you are male, female, have Down syndrome, are visually-impaired, none of that matters. ”

Supplied Blessie Gotingco was abducted, raped, and killed by Tony Robertson as she walked home after work.

Gotingco, a mother of three, was raped and murdered by Tony Robertson in May, 2014. She was walking home from work and was just 100 metres from her Birkdale home when Robertson hit her with his car, and took her to his home where he raped and stabbed her. Robertson then dumped her body at a nearby cemetery.

Gotingco’s death horrified the country, and it was later revealed Robertson was being monitored by Corrections, after he’d finished a sentence for kidnapping and molesting a child.

The Gotingcos left New Zealand because they considered it so unsafe. Money said they didn’t believe any change had come from Blessie’s death, and communities were no safer.

“As Antonio (Blessie’s husband) always said, [Robertson] was a snake in the hen house.”

StarJam/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead after failing to return home from a walk in Mt Albert on Wednesday.

Zhang’s death was an “absolute tragedy” and Money had spent the last few days reaching out to whānau of other victims whom she knew would be triggered by the death.

Internationally there has been increasing alarm and discussion following the murders of women, who were often walking alone. Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon’s death in 2018 attracted large vigils, and the murder of Sarah Everard in London this year saw an outpouring of grief. After Everard’s death, surveys showed a third of women were afraid to walk home alone at night.

This month UK teacher Sabina Nessa was attacked and killed in public – her body was found in a London park – and UK women were calling for action on what they called an “epidemic of violence” against them.

In New Zealand, Bill Hodge, retired from Auckland University’s faculty of law, said murder by stranger was “truly unusual and certainly against the norm”.

Of the 126 victims of homicide in 2019, 27 were women, and most were killed by their partners.

According to Stuff’s Homicide Report, between 2004 and 2019, 33 women were killed by a stranger. That was at a rate of about two per year. More recently, in 2016, Auckland mother Joanne Pert was killed by Tevita Filo, while she was out on a run. Filo had schizophrenia and was subsequently committed to a health facility.

Victim advocate Ruth Money worked with the Gotingco family after Blessie’s death.

Judith Furlong, who lives in Mt Albert, said Zhang’s death was shocking, and she had begun to wonder if it was safe for women to be out walking alone. Furlong’s daughter, Jane Furlong, 17, disappeared from Karangahape Rd in 1993. Her murder is unsolved .

Around the time of Furlong’s disappearance, 21-year-old Natacha Hogan was killed by Hayden Poulter who went on to randomly attack and kill two others. Furlong said her daughter’s case was different given she was “tied up in the wrong world” – police have focussed their investigations on Furlong’s associates – but Zhang wasn’t, and her death was “out of the blue”.

“We can’t live by fear, though. Our lives are restricted enough now without that as well.”

Jane Furlong went missing in 1993 and her remains were found at a Port Waikato beach in 2012.

She commended a Facebook group set up by Erin Slater to help women feel safer. Slater, 18, lived 100 metres away from the maunga.

“It’s awful because Mt Albert has always been somewhat of a safe suburb.” Now, there was an “eerie” feeling outside and local women were feeling nervous and anxious.

Slater had set up the group for Mt Albert women to communicate with each other and warn others of any concerns – or if someone didn’t feel comfortable walking to the dairy alone.

“We’d be able to organise a buddy for them. It’s just really important to me that the women feel safe.”

Rob McCann, White Ribbon manager, said Zhang’s death would have a “chilling” effect and make women fearful.

But it wasn’t a time for women to lock themselves away, it was a time for men to rally and check the behaviour of other men.

“The action that we need to take is ensure that [society] is safe by making sure we are talking to our young men when they are forming their attitudes around women and respectful relationships.”

In so many cases, McCann said it took a murder or serious injury before society looked at how to protect people.

Superintendent Eric Tibbott said police do everything it can to ensure people are and feel safe.

“As an organisation, police is invested in understanding and addressing the drivers of social harm to support better outcomes for our communities. By working towards long-term solutions to a range of social issues, we will be best placed to prevent crime, reduce harm and advance our vision of being the safest country.”

Although “tragic events” like Zhang’s were rare, Tibbott said the public had a role to play in keeping people safe.

“We urge anyone with concerns about an individual to reach out to police or other appropriate support services.

“Together we can make a difference to the safety of everyone in our communities.”