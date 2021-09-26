Man, 20, charged with murder after death of woman in Kawerau

A 20-year-old Kawerau man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a woman in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday.

He was also charged with an unrelated assault and will appear at Whakatane District Court on Monday.

Police launched a homicide investigation following the death in the Bay of Plenty town on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, of Western Bay of Plenty police, said police are unable to name the victim until her extended family have been advised of her death.

Emergency services were called to a Hall St address about 12.41pm on Saturday. The woman was found with critical injuries and died soon after.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.