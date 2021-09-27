Judge suppresses name of country at centre of soldier spy case

The foreign country at the centre of an unprecedented espionage trial has been suppressed due to concern it would imperil the “defence and security of New Zealand”.

A soldier charged with multiple counts of spying faced a pre-trial court martial hearing at Linton Military Camp on Monday, in the first espionage case prosecuted under the Crimes Act 1961 in New Zealand.

Judge Kevin Riordan issued sweeping suppressions on details of the case, including the names of expert witnesses, the country the soldier allegedly attempted to share information with, and the names of the soldier and his wife.

Many of the orders were made because of the risk that information, if made public, could damage New Zealand’s interests, including diplomatic relations with the country at the centre of the spying claims.

The judge said the soldier would continue to have name suppression, as he wanted further information about the condition of the man’s mental health.

The soldier was arrested in December 2019. In total, he has been charged with four counts of espionage and two of attempted espionage, two of possession of an objectionable publication, three counts of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose, one count of “doing an act likely to prejudice service discipline or bring discredit on the service”, one count of negligently failing to perform a duty, and four counts of failing to comply with written orders.

Stuff previously revealed the soldier’s connections to far-right, white nationalist groups. His connections led authorities to question him after the March 15 terror attack, but he maintained ties with the groups in the years since.

The soldier was not physically present at a pre-trial hearing at Linton Military Camp’s Ngā Uri ā Tū cultural centre on Monday, but did appear via an audio-visual link.

The trial, due to begin on October 6, was postponed to an unspecified date because of issues with classified evidence the Crown lawyers were seeking to present to the court.

The Crown asked the judge that media wanting to cover the soldier’s trial be vetted by police, due to the likelihood classified evidence would be presented to the court. Media strongly opposed the application, saying there was no legal basis for such a process, and the judge also declined the Crown’s request.

The prosecution for espionage under the Crimes Act is the first such case in New Zealand’s modern history, according to the Defence Force.

A suspected spy, public servant Dr William Sutch, was accused of giving classified information to a Russian KGB operative in 1974, and was charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act but was found not guilty.

Under the Crimes Act, a person can be charged with espionage for communicating or intending to communicate an object or information to a country or organisation outside New Zealand.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Chief Court Martial Judge Kevin Riordan held the first in a series of hearing for a spying case on Monday.

The information can include records, documents, sketches, photographs or sound recordings. The crime can be punished by a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Chief of Defence Air Marshall Kevin Short, speaking to Stuff about the case in February, said the Defence Force had “looked within the organisation” after the soldier was arrested for spying.

“We haven’t had anything revealed to us of great concern. We’re just more aware of it, we’re just more aware of what people are saying or doing,” he said.

Asked about whether the Defence Force had to reassure allies after the spying case emerged, Short said the Defence Force shared intelligence and systems with partners and kept them informed of “risks and issues”.

“I'm comfortable that we’ve had good communication and our friends and allies are comfortable with the way we’re handling it.”