Gloriavale man jailed for sexual offending against child loses name suppression

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A judge has expressed concern about the father of a young victim of sexual offending at Gloriavale supplying the court with a second, vastly different, impact statement.

Joseph Hope, a member of the Gloriavale Christian Community, was sentenced in the Greymouth District Court in June for sexual offending against a girl under 12.

Hope, 43, who is still a member of the community, tried to keep his name secret and took an appeal to the High Court. However, Justice Jonathan Eaton said it was in the public interest to have Hope’s name published as part of an open justice system.

Hope, an electrician, was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment on three charges of indecently assaulting a girl under 12 and one charge of sexual violation of a girl. The dates of the offending have been suppressed.

The court heard the offending happened at the isolated community at Haupiri, about 60km​ inland from Greymouth on the West Coast.

Gloriavale was established in 1969, originally in Cust in North Canterbury, by Neville Cooper. It moved to Haupiri in the early 1990s and about 600 people live there today.

In May 2021, police and Oranga Tamariki interviewed every Gloriavale girl aged between 5 and 17 about sexual offending in the community.

Hope’s victim, who was under the age of 12, disclosed to Oranga Tamariki that he had touched her inappropriately.

The offending happened about four or five times over one or two years, and one of the incidents happened while Hope, his wife and children and the victim were watching a movie in their room.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloriavale man Joseph Hope at his sentencing in the Greymouth District Court.

He began touching the victim, who felt scared and did not know how to react.

She left the bedroom and returned to her own home.

On another occasion, Hope put his hands under her dress while they were looking at a computer.

“The victim was wearing a full body covering dress that finished just below her ankles ... The victim did not respond to the defendant in any way while this was occurring,” the police summary of facts said.

Hope later held the victim on top of him in a bedroom and simulated a sex act.

Alden Williams/Stuff A police truck en route to Gloriavale during a police investigation at the isolated Christian community.

“The victim hated what the defendant was doing to her, and the actions physically hurt her due to being held so tight around the waist.”

The offending left the girl feeling “distressed and confused”, the summary said.

“She felt unable to say anything to adults around her ... It has left her distrustful of other men within the community.”

When Hope found out his victim had spoken to Oranga Tamariki, he apologised to her and presented himself voluntarily to a police station. He admitted the facts he could remember and claimed full responsibility for his actions.

At sentencing, Judge Alistair Garland said the court had received many letters of support for Hope from people in Gloriavale who spoke about him in glowing terms as a father and member of the community.

Alden Williams/Stuff The offending against multiple children happened at the Gloriavale community at Haupiri, pictured.

He cited another offender from the Gloriavale community who was given six months’ home detention for indecently assaulting a girl. He said that was different because it was an “extraordinary case” where the offender reported himself to authorities.

“The authorities would not have known about his offending but for that. He then assisted the authorities to gather the evidence against him to corroborate his offending. He brought the victim back from overseas, paying for the expenses.”

He said that judge also had a detailed expert opinion about how the defendant was exposed to sexual conduct at a young age and how his personal experiences of societal deprivation in the Gloriavale community contributed to his offending. There was no such evidence in this case.

The judge raised concerns about Hope’s victim’s two impact statements.

Her first said the offending caused her panic attacks, and she did not like anyone touching her, even casually.

“More recently her father has filed a victim impact statement which purports to be that of the victim which tells a different story. She now says that your actions have no impact on her and she does not even think of him. I have some concerns about this victim impact statement.”

Judge Garland also noted Hope had offered to pay his victim another $2000 and had already paid her $2600 at a restorative justice conference. The judge raised concerns about how the money would be paid, and that the conference involved Hope, his wife and the victim’s parents but had no participation by the victim.

“The Crown is concerned as to whether or not you have a personal bank account given the structure and control in your community.

“What the Crown is concerned is about is that this might be a money-go-round, with the money going eventually back to the Gloriavale account.”