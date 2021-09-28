Two months on the run: Meth, gambling addict averages an offence every other day

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Curtis Lance Aberhart while he was on the run from police in January.

A man who committed 35 offences in two months claims he was driven by his gambling and meth addictions.

Curtis Lance Aberhart, 25, racked up the charges in January and February, in Marlborough, Kaikōura, Christchurch and the West Coast.

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest, after he smashed up his girlfriend’s car and left it on the Wairau River bed in Marlborough, but he continued to avoid police, driving dangerously to get away.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Curtis Aberhart drove his girlfriend’s car onto the Wairau River bed before taking the key and walking off. (File photo)

Eight of the 35 charges were for failing to stop for police, during which he reached speeds of 100kmh in 50kmh zones, sped through car parks and swerved into oncoming traffic. On one occasion a supermarket worker had to twice leap out of the way as Aberhart tried to evade a police car.

On four occasions police decided not to pursue him because of how dangerously he was driving, a police summary of facts said.

Police recognised Aberhart driving south on Taylor Pass Rd in rural Marlborough on January 14 and set up a tyre deflation device down the road, but despite one tyre being deflated he was able to drive on to Seddon where he abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

While on the run he advertised two bikes for sale on Trade Me, which he sold for $2500 and $1800, but never sent the bikes despite receiving the money.

He also filled his car with petrol in Picton and Christchurch and drove off without paying.

Emma Allen/Stuff Curtis Aberhart was driving south of Blenheim on Taylor Pass Rd when he was recognised by a police officer.

Aberhart was finally caught in Kaikōura, where he was clocked doing 81kmh in a 50kmh zone, on Churchill St, about 10.20pm on February 20.

He refused to pull over despite the officer turning on lights and siren. He drove on the wrong side of the road around a blind corner over a pedestrian crossing, and sped through the suburban area. Police decided not to pursue him.

Aberhart parked around the back of a friend’s parents’ house, telling them a lie in order to be invited into the house. Police found his Nissan Sentra there later that day, and Aberhart ran from the property.

He was found several hours later, inside the garage of a neighbouring property.

Aberhart admitted he did not know the owner of the garage, and admitted his driving offences. He said he deliberately drove on the wrong side of the road, so police would not pursue him.

Inside his car police found a used glass methamphetamine pipe, and empty bags previously used for storing meth. He admitted the pipe was his. He was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

Aberhart pleaded guilty to 37 charges in total in June. Along with the eight counts of failing to stop for police, he admitted speaking threateningly, sustained loss of traction, driving while suspended, escaping police custody, cultivating cannabis, possessing an offensive weapon, being unlawfully in a building, obtaining by deception, using a computer for dishonesty, possessing meth utensils, four counts of dangerous driving, nine counts of driving while disqualified, three counts of theft, and two counts of wilful damage.

That included two charges from last year, after he crashed into another car on Maxwell Rd in Blenheim on November 3, and drove off but was captured on CCTV footage, and a petrol drive-off in Westport on December 27.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Curtis Aberhart was held in custody while he waited to be sentenced at the Blenheim District Court.

Aberhart appeared for sentencing by audiovisual link at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Josh Smith said his client’s offending was a culmination of his mental health problems and addiction issues, specifically gambling and methamphetamine.

“His gambling addiction was in order to fuel his addiction to meth at that time, which also related to his behaviour at that time,” Smith said.

Aberhart was prepared to attend a rehabilitation course, however there were currently no vacancies at residential treatment centres, Smith said.

Judge David Ruth said Aberhart had posed a real risk to the public with his driving.

A psychiatrist’s report said Aberhart would benefit from psychological intervention focused on impulse control and emotional regulation, Judge Ruth said.

He had used a number of drugs, and was a regular meth user at one time. “And you were spending everything on gambling, because you were getting money that way to maintain your meth addiction,” Judge Ruth said.

He sentenced Aberhart to 20 months’ imprisonment, with leave to swap it for home detention but only to a residential rehabilitation centre, with conditions to attend treatment, counselling and any other programmes as directed by probation, and release conditions to extend six months after his sentence ended.

He was also to pay $316.01 in reparation for his petrol drive-offs, in weekly instalments once he was released from prison, and he was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Judge Ruth also ordered the destruction of the meth pipe.