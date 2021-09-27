Paragliding pilot caught offering illegal flight by agent posing as backpacker

The Central Otago pilot attempted to sell a tandem flight to an undercover CAA staff member. (File photo)

A paragliding pilot who tried to sell an illegal flight to an undercover agent had no regard for other operators who were following the rules properly, a court has heard.

A woman working for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had posed as a backpacker and sought a tandem paragliding flight in November, prosecutor Chris Mackin​ said.

She was “rapidly” put in touch with Wānaka man Jan Necas​, 32, who offered to fly her for $100 plus $15 for travel costs.

Judge Michelle Duggan said Necas met with the woman two days later, on November 19, took her money and told her not to say anything about the financial transaction.

They went to a launch site in Queenstown, and he gave her a flight briefing before he was approached by two CAA investigators.

The subsequent investigation found the warrant of fitness had lapsed on Necas’ paraglider and a fault was found with the canopy.

Macklin said safety regulations were the backbone of New Zealand’s regulated adventure tourism industry.

“People in good faith go and spend a lot of time and energy and money to comply in these ways.”

Judge Duggan​ said paragliding was an inherently dangerous activity.

Stuff Jan Necas was convicted and fined $1500 in the Queenstown District Court.

CAA rules were based on the collective experience of the aviation industry and were there to mitigate risk and maintain standards.

Safety was not determined by whether there was an accident or not, the judge said.

“It’s managed because people are expected and obliged to adhere to the rules.”

While it had been difficult for Necas to find work in the Covid-19 environment, that was true for all tourism operators in Queenstown, she said.

“In offering to fly someone for reward you were undercutting the other operators who were certified, who had met all the costs of becoming certified, and they also were struggling financially.”

The decision to operate the flight was not a spur of the moment decision, the judge said.

Macklin previously told the court the CAA was aware of other clients Necas had booked in for the afternoon.

Judge Duggan said in May 2020, CAA officials warned him he could not advertise tandem flights as he did not have the appropriate commercial licence.

He was advised he could undertake “cost-share” rides, requesting no more than $10 from those who flew with him, enabling him to build up his flying hours.

Necas is a Czech national who has been in New Zealand since 2016.

He had an interim visa and while a conviction might affect his immigration status, it was not up to the court to consider that, the judge said.

She turned down an application by defence counsel Alice Milne for a discharge without conviction.

Submissions showed he was remorseful and held in high regard.

He had made a donation to the Lake District Air Rescue Trust.

The judge fined him a total of $1500 on both charges, and convicted him for operating the paraglider for reward without having a current adventure aviation certificate.

He was not convicted on the charge of operating a paraglider without a current warrant of fitness as that offence was dealt with only by infringements.