Judges sentencing gang members take starkly different views of Mob-led rehab programme

ANALYSIS: Two judges have taken remarkably different stances on a controversial drug rehabilitation programme, which targets gang members, who suffer addiction issues.

Earlier this month, two gang members, in two cities, came before two judges for meth-related offending. Both asked for sentencing discounts for attending a new drug rehabilitation programme, which is led by the Notorious Chaindog chapter of the Mongrel Mob. They received two very different reactions.

One believed the controversial gang-run rehab programme provided valuable treatment, and warranted a discounted sentence. The other said there was nothing to back up the efficacy of the programme, adding that the involvement of a group that was central to the country’s meth problem undermined the validity of the initiative.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff There are valid questions to be asked about the efficacy of a drug-rehab programme delivered by the Mongrel Mob. But the discussion is still being hindered by the gang hysteria harboured by some groups. (File photo)

These cases, which played out in the High Court at Wellington and the Napier District Court, show the differences in how members of the judiciary view the Kahukura drug-rehab programme.

They are also representative of the split within wider society, when it comes to issues linked to drug offending and gangs.

On September 13, Jason Brendon Philip, 49, came before Justice Cheryl Gwyn to be sentenced for his role in transporting five shipments of methamphetamine between Auckland and Wellington.

The sentencing had been delayed, to allow the Mongrel Mob member to attend the Kahukura rehabilitation programme while on bail.

NZ Police/Supplied A photograph of Jason Philip’s gang patch with an estimated $160,000 of drug money, was found on an associate’s cellphone. (File photo)

This also allowed Philip’s legal team to commission a section 27 cultural report, a drug and alcohol assessment report, and a psychological report.

The reports painted a picture of a person who had suffered addiction issues from a young age. He started sniffing glue when he was nine; moved onto alcohol and other drugs as a teenager; and meth in his 20s.

According to Gwyn’s sentencing notes, Philip experienced severe disadvantages as a child, including parental neglect, exposure to violence, abuse by his stepfather, and physical abuse while in state care.

He had undiagnosed foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, ADHD, PTSD and dyslexia.

“You suffer from addiction and have endured poverty and trauma, and until this year had never received rehabilitation for your addiction issues or counselling to address your background,” Gwyn said.

“Clearly adding more time to your sentence is not going to have a deterrent effect.”

Stuff Justice Cheryl Gwyn imposed a sentence on Jason Philip based partly on the value she placed on him engaging in the Mongrel Mob-led meth rehab programme. (File photo)

The High Court judge, who is a former inspector-general of the intelligence and security services, acknowledged Philip’s disconnection from culture, and the intergenerational history of both social and economic deprivation, saying this diminished his opportunities, and shaped his choices.

“That does not relieve you of personal responsibility for your actions, but it does help me to understand how you got to this point.”

Gwyn spoke about Philip’s potential to set up a shearing business, with support from his father, and the importance of staying connected to his young son.

This made Philip an ideal candidate for the eight-week, marae-based programme, she said, adding that he engaged with the programme and returned two negative meth tests, despite testing positive for cannabis.

From a starting point of six years’ imprisonment, Philip was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention.

Three days later, at the Napier District Court, Judge Russell Collins took a remarkably different approach in sentencing Damian Tipu, 28.

David White/Stuff Judge Russell Collins refused to grant a discount in sentence after a gang member attended a Mob-led rehab programme.

Collins questioned how much weight he could place on the Kahukura course, given it was a short course, run by those associated with meth offending.

“When someone like Sonny Smith is a critical component to the programme ... How do I put aside that ‘institutional knowledge’ and come to the conclusion that Mr Smith, as a president in the Mongrel Mob, is able to rehabilitate those afflicted with methamphetamine addiction?” Collins asked Tipu’s lawyer Matt Dixon.

“Every day we see in this court methamphetamine charges and there is one entity which dominates over anyone else as being behind the methamphetamine trade in Hawke’s Bay, and that’s the Mongrel Mob.”

Collins, a former Crown prosecutor, said there was no evidence of the training or qualifications of those running the programme, and it was not approved by Corrections.

Funding for the programme was approved by senior representatives from relevant ministries, including corrections, health, justice, and police, among others. It was then signed off by the prime minister, finance minister and justice minister.

“What I’m being asked is to give a man a discount for Class A drug dealing on the back of a five-week course that the Corrections department hasn’t approved.”

SUPPLIED Collins said he could not brush aside his institutional knowledge of Mongrel Mob president Sonny Smith (pictured) and his part in the programme.

Tipu received seven months’ home detention and 100 hours’ community work, with special conditions for 12 months after his home detention was served.

The different approaches by the two judges were likely the result of a number of factors, including the speed the cases progressed through the courts, the experience and institutional knowledge held by the two judges, and the differences in the offenders’ backgrounds and criminal histories.

These differences in approach could be seen as both a strength and weakness of the system.

But when judges reference their own experience in making decisions, that also has to be seen in the context of recent revelations regarding the lack of diversity on the bench.

Earlier this month, RNZ reported more than 90 per cent of High Court judges are Pākehā. Just two out of the 46 judges are Māori and none identify as Pasifika. They are also mostly men. While the District Court is more diverse, it still doesn’t reflect the general population.

The different approaches are unsurprising given the divide in the wider population.

While police supported the programme, the Police Association rejected any public funding going to gang-affiliated programmes – a view shared by the National Party.

National MP Simeon Brown submitted a member’s bill, which aims to stop government providing funds directly and indirectly to organisations that are run, administered or associated with gangs.

The bill was pulled from the ballot last week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party MP Simeon Brown has had his bill drawn from the ballot. It aims to stop any public funds going to any gang-affiliated organisation.

Recent changes to drug legislation, government policy, and a landmark Court of Appeal case have been clearing a path for treating drug offending related to addiction as a health issue.

But when it comes to those affiliated with gangs, there is an ongoing tension between applying the health-based approach, and a more punitive route that aims to recognise the part gangs play in perpetuating meth use.

The divide also exists among professionals who work in the addiction space, and with hard to reach, or at-risk, communities.

Drug and alcohol counsellor and justice advocate Roger Brooking said there was no available evidence to support the efficacy of the programme. He noted there was no available evaluation of Kahukura’s pilot programme.

Brooking’s opposition to the programme was not because it was gang-affiliated, it was because he believed it was not based on best-practice – most mainstream addiction programmes ran for at least 12 months.

Stuff The consultancy that designed the programme and received the funding is run by Harry Tam. But Tam’s links to the Mongrel Mob have brought criticism and questions from some groups.

On the other hand, those involved with Kahukura said they saw a marked difference in people who attended the programme, while questioning whether there was a viable alternative for people in hard-to-reach communities.

The Salvation Army ran a similar programme called Hauora, starting in 2009. The initiative drew criticism from across the board, but it experienced success, some of which had endured.

Salvation Army head of social services Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson said changes weren’t always miraculous, especially when engaging in a short, intensive programme.

“But you’re going to get a better outcome if someone is doing something positive, rather than nothing positive,” she said.

“It was worth a shot to try and see if we could make a difference.”

Those small shifts often led to sustained changes, which had positive impacts on that person, their whānau and broader society, Hutson said.