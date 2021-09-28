$100k clean-up for rubbish containing asbestos illegally dumped on Auckland road

Auckland's ratepayers have had to fork out nearly $100,000 to clean up illegally dumped rubbish containing asbestos.

Mayor Phil Goff said the council and police were working to track down those responsible and called their actions “irresponsible” and “selfish”.

A report sent to the Rodney Local Board about the dumping said the rubbish was found by a Downer inspector on September 3 along Ararimu Valley Rd in northwest Auckland’s Waimauku.

The rubbish, immediately thought to be illegally dumped asbestos, a proven carcinogen, was reported to Auckland Transport and Auckland Council.

Contractors were hired, who confirmed the rubbish contained asbestos and began the clean-up.

Supplied All the illegally dumped rubbish was found to contain asbestos.

More rubbish had been found dumped in the area on September 5 and again on September 8.

The report said about 10 large asbestos fly tipping (illegally dumped rubbish) piles were found in a 7.3-kilometre stretch along the road.

The clean-up took five days, and because of Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions, it was more expensive than usual.

Supplied Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie said the illegal dumping was a public health issue.

Costs of the clean-up and safe disposal have added up to $94,341 so far.

Testing completed by Coleman Consulting found all the substances contained asbestos and given all the piles had the same characteristics, it was determined they had all come from the same source.

Goff said he had zero tolerance for irresponsible and selfish people who dumped their rubbish on the roadside, making Aucklanders cover the cost of the clean-up.

Supplied The rubbish was found along a 7.3km stretch of Ararimu Valley Rd in Waimauku.

“Council increased its investment in tackling illegal dumping, boosting the number of surveillance cameras in hot spot areas and setting up the 0800 NO DUMP hotline.

“We continue to issue infringement notices, and prosecute the small number of individuals and cowboy commercial outfits we have caught engaging in especially reckless and egregious dumping.”

Goff said staff were working to track down those responsible – and called on the public to report any suspected illegal dumping.

Supplied Auckland mayor Phil Goff said an investigation is underway to find those responsible for the dumping.

Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie said not only did the rubbish cost “a hell of a lot” of money to remove, but it was also a public safety hazard.

Given the rubbish was strewn over a distance with vehicles driving over it, it was a concern for people out walking during lockdown.

Pirrie said the people responsible for dumping the rubbish needed to be found – and the sooner, the better.

Police have been contacted for comment.