Major development in Mellory Manning case: Accused Mauha Fawcett released from jail

Mauha Fawcett when he appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch in 2014.

The only man convicted over the murder of sex worker Mellory Manning has been released from prison after a significant legal ruling that could see his charge dropped.

Mauha Huatahi Fawcett, a former Mongrol Mob prospect, was found guilty of being a party to her murder in 2014, and sentenced to at least 20 years in jail.

His conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2017. Its reasons were suppressed.

A retrial was set down for February next year but Fawcett’s lawyers are understood to have challenged some important evidence the Crown wanted to use.

The result of that challenge is suppressed but it led to Fawcett’s release on bail on September 28. He is required to appear in court on October 26.

It’s understood the Crown will seek the court’s leave to drop the murder charge against Fawcett on that date.

Suppression orders will also be reconsidered.

Supplied A photo of Mellory Manning that was taken in February 2004.

Fawcett is the only person convicted in relation to the murder so far. Police have reactivated the case in recent weeks with public appeals for information in print and on television.

Fawcett’s lawyer Chris Stevenson declined to comment on Friday.

Police said they could not comment on why Fawcett had been released.

Manning was stabbed, strangled, sexually violated and bashed with weapons after she was picked up from her street corner in Christchurch on December 18, 2008. Her half-naked body was dumped in the Avon River in Dallington.

NZ Police NZ Police offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Manning's murderer.

Several people are thought to have been involved in her death and police are keen to identify a man dubbed (‘Male B’) whose semen was located in the post-mortem.

Manning went to work on the evening of December 18, 2008, and stood on the corner of Manchester and Peterborough streets about 9.30pm. She had not worked for some time but wanted to earn money to buy Christmas presents for her family.

The public reported many sightings of her standing on her corner, wearing a distinctive pink skirt and a blue and white polka dot bikini top. She had two clients between 9.30pm and 10.35pm. Both were cleared as suspects. One of the clients dropped her back to her corner.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Police are appealing for new information about Manning’s 2008 murder.

Her body was found floating in the Avon River near Dallington Terrace about 6.40am the next day, sparking the police investigation codenamed Operation Dallington.

At Fawcett’s trial in 2014, he conducted his own defence. His former lawyer, barrister Craig Ruane, was appointed as amicus curiae (counsel to assist the court).

Fawcett, then 26, told the jury he made a false confession to police because he was “coached”, or he was high on methamphetamine.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Flowers placed near the site where murdered sex worker Manning's body was dumped. (File photo)

Because his story did not add up, police kept re-interviewing him to get “more glue to make it stick”, he said.

“I've talked about how I took part in hurting Miss Manning. Well I've lied to the police. I was never at the gang pad. I didn't take part in this. It's just all a made-up theory,” he said.

Fawcett said he had nothing to gain from protecting the Mongrel Mob. “I'm wanted from (by) the Mongrel Mob. I will never protect Male B,” he said.

The Crown said Manning's murder was a “planned hit” organised by senior Mongrel Mob members, either because she owed the gang a drug debt or did not pay “tax” to the mob when she worked on the street.

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and quote Operation Dallington.

Information can also be provided anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.