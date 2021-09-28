Man wins court battle against son over his deceased wife's will

The Court of Appeal declared the will of Grace Li-Fang Tang, in which she leaves her entire estate to her husband, valid. (File photo)

A man has won a legal battle to have his deceased wife’s will declared valid after a judge previously refused and said the document “aroused suspicions”.

Grace Li-Fang Tang and her husband, Billy Yuen-Kuen Sun, migrated from Taiwan to New Zealand in 1993 and had two children together, Michelle Chin-Jou Sun and Michael Chin-Chen Sun.

Tang, 58, was discovered dead in her home in January 2018. It was later determined she died from a brain haemorrhage.

According to court documents, a copy of Tang’s will was found on a desk in the master bedroom “in a very easy eye-catching position”. Two original wills for Tang and Sun were found in a filing box under the desk.

According to the will found on the desk, Sun was appointed the sole executor of Tang's will and the only beneficiary of her estate. The will could not be considered legally valid as it was not signed by two witnesses.

Sun sought an order from the High Court to have the will declared valid. Tang’s daughter agreed to the application, but her son opposed it.

Michael Chin-Chen Sun submitted that his mother was under undue influence of his father when she executed the will, and that she would not have understood the document as she had a very limited grasp of English.

He questioned why his mother made no provision for him in her will, and told the court she did not receive independent advice prior to signing it.

Last year, the High Court refused to have Tang’s will declared valid after Justice Jan-Marie Doogue said there were some aspects around it that raised suspicions.

Billy Yuen-Kuen Sun subsequently approached the Court of Appeal to have the High Court decision overturned and the will declared valid.

He submitted that Justice Doogue erred in finding that Tang was under his undue influence when she executed her will, and in her determination that she could not be satisfied Tang knew and understood the terms of her will.

Billy Yuen-Kuen Sun said his previous legal counsel had advised him not to respond to the “wild allegations” contained in his son’s affidavit to avoid getting pulled into a “back and forth” with his son’s lawyer.

However, Michael Chin-Chen Sun’s allegations were completely baseless, he said.

Billy Yuen-Kuen Sun provided the court with copies of Tang’s qualifications, including a one-year intermediate English class at Auckland University of Technology, to prove his wife was proficient in the language.

He also provided an affidavit by Tang’s doctor who stated she was always sufficiently able to communicate in English about her medical issues, and a Mandarin interpreter was never required.

In response to his son’s allegations that his mother’s will was forged, Billy Yuen-Kuen Sun provided the court with evidence from a professional handwriting examiner.

The expert compared Tang’s will with other documents she had written, and concluded there was “a strong probability” that Tang’s will was written by her.

The Court of Appeal found the evidence was sufficient to establish that Tang knew and understood the terms of her will, and approved them.

The court declared the will valid.