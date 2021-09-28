Attempted murder charge withdrawn a week before trial

Evidence markers outside a property on Hereford St after an alleged drive-by shooting in September 2020.

Charges against a man accused of attempted murder after an alleged drive-by shooting has been withdrawn a week before he was due to stand trial.

Levi Cheyenne Dronsfield, 28, had been charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a sawn-off .22 rifle.

On Tuesday, Justice Rachel Dunningham granted the Crown permission to withdraw the charges.

Dronsfield was due to stand trial alongside his co-accused, Joshua James Mackay, 26, and Andrej Michael Schwaab, 28, on Monday.

The prosecution against Mackay and Schwaab is still going ahead.

Dronsfield was arrested after an alleged drive-by shooting near Hereford Street in September last year, in which a man was initially reported to be in critical condition.

Mackay and Schwaab are facing the same charges. Their trial is set to last two weeks.