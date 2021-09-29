Private prosecution charges not proven after fatal attack on ducks

Two domestic Pekin ducks which lived in the Southland town of Nightcaps were the at the centre of judge-alone trial in Invercargill on Wednesday.

A duck owner who brought a private prosecution after his ducks were attacked by a dog has failed to have his charges proven.

Eugene Greendrake brought charges against his former neighbour Wayne McConnochie, alleging reckless ill-treatment of animals under the Animal Welfare Act, and a second charge of being a dog owner making their dog attack animals, under the Dog Control Act.

After a full day of evidence in an Invercargill District Court judge-alone trial on Wednesday, Judge Russell Walker said the charges had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

There was significant doubt as to whether McConnochie had possession or control of the dog, the judge said.

The incident in question concerned two domestic Pekin ducks, which were known to people who lived on Leithen St, Nightcaps, named Drakie and Missy. The latter was also known as Duckie.

In August 2018, a dog attacked the ducks, killing Drakie and injuring Missy. Missy survived but was in the care of a vet for about a week.

Nightcaps resident Eugene Greendrake laid the private prosecution charges, and after a judge decided in 2020 there was a case to answer, a trial date was set.

In the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday, Judge Walker heard evidence from five prosecution witness – including Greendrake himself – and the defence called McConnochie as a witness.

Prosecution witness Beverley Renton said from her kitchen table, she saw a farmer let a dog out of a vehicle and then it “took to the ducks”.

However, she could not identify the farmer or say what colour the farmer’s vehicle was.

Defence lawyer Michael Walker said she would have been about 140 metres away.

Renton was the only purported eye-witness.

The prosecution called veterinarian Lisa Stuart as a witness. Missy would have died if not for medical intervention, and the injuries to its neck were consistent with a dog attack, Stuart said.

Under cross-examination, the court was told no DNA was taken from the wound.

At the end of the prosecution case, defence lawyer Michael Walker made an application the charges be dismissed. That was declined, and McConnochie was called as a defence witness.

McConnochie said he went there that day to shoot a black Labrador, because he had lost hundreds of ewes over the years to roaming dogs in the Nightcaps area.

McConnochie had set dog traps on his property because of the roaming dogs, he said.

Renton had said she saw a dark-coloured dog attack the ducks, but McConnochie said he only had one ginger and one grey huntaway with him that day.

About 1500 ducks congregated at a nearby sewage pond which had salmonella, so he never let his dogs get near any ducks, he said.