Bank staff left 'shaken', branch closed after alleged assault

Police were called to a report of an assault at the Palms Mall on Marshland Rd in Shirley about 10am on Wednesday. (File photo)

Bank staff have been left “shaken” and their branch has been closed following an alleged assault at a Christchurch mall on Wednesday.

Police were called to a report of an assault at the Palms Mall on Marshland Rd in Shirley about 10am, a police spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? If so, email: jonathan.guildford@stuff.co.nz

Stuff understands the alleged assault happened at the BNZ inside the mall.

It is understood the alleged offender fled the scene and police were making inquiries, the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Truck driver in a tight spot after getting vehicle wedged in mall car park

* Chemist Warehouse to open branch at Christchurch's The Palms mall in spring

* Man seriously injured after assault involving a weapon at Christchurch property



Early reports suggested no-one was hurt and an ambulance was not required, she said.

A BNZ spokesman said staff were unharmed but were left “shaken” by the incident.

He said the bank had been closed but would reopen “as soon as possible”.

A member of the public told Stuff they were stopped from entering the BNZ by security shortly after the alleged assault, and were told that there had been a security issue and that police were on their way.

It is understood police were still at the bank just after midday.