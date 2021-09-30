Former MP turned chauffeur Denis O’Rourke charged over fatal wedding day crash

Former NZ First MP Denis O’Rourke, pictured in 2013. He has been charged in relation to the death of a motorcyclist earlier this year.

A former politician turned chauffeur has been charged with causing death by careless driving after his wedding car was involved in a fatal crash with a motorbike.

Former NZ First MP Denis O’Rourke collided with the motorbike as he drove a bridal party into the grounds of St Cuthbert’s Church in Governors Bay near Christchurch on March 6.

The rider, Josh Broughan – known by friends as Joe – died at the scene.

Supplied Josh Broughan was remembered by friends as being “hilarious” and with an “outgoing personality that everyone loved”.

On Wednesday a police spokeswoman confirmed a 75-year-old man had been charged with causing death by careless driving and with careless driving. The charges were laid in August.

A Christchurch District Court staff member confirmed there were no suppressions on the file.

O’Rourke told Stuff on Wednesday the Crown was reviewing the case and deciding whether to proceed or not.

“I’m hopeful that they won't because I don't see that I've done anything wrong.”

O’Rourke, formerly a lawyer, had a lengthy career in local politics, serving as a city councillor in Christchurch for 15 years from 1989 until 2004.

He was an MP for NZ First from 2011 to 2017.

Speaking to Stuff following the crash O’Rourke said there was an “almighty explosion” following the collision.

O’Rourke previously said he did not believe he had done anything wrong to cause the collision.

He had slowed down to between 5kmh and 10kmh in the 50kmh zone and had his right-hand indicator on as he approached the church, he said.

“I looked at the road, and you can only see about 50 metres, maybe a little more.

“There was nothing there, so I turned into the church and was one metre away from reaching the other side of the road when there was just an incredible explosion.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Motorcyclist Broughan died after his bike collided with a bridal car on the way to a wedding in Governors Bay.

“The car was barely moving so none of us were thrown forward … We were covered in glass from the windscreen which had shattered.”

He said the couple delayed the wedding for about an hour before continuing.

O’Rourke said no-one in the car saw the motorcyclist before the crash.

He said they were not in a rush to get to the ceremony, adding that he had pulled over for 10 minutes on the way as they did not want to be early.

“I wasn’t doing anything wrong and couldn’t have been travelling much slower,” he said.

A family representative said they continued to feel the “significant loss of our son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, friend, and colleague”.

“It’s still very raw, and he’s missed every day.”

More than 500 people attended Broughan's funeral. Friend Brock Timperley described Broughan as “truly one of a kind”.

“He had a hilarious, outgoing personality that everyone loved,” he said.

“Joe was the most loving, kind, and giving person I have ever met. Joe has done a huge amount for both myself and my family, he became part of our family.

“We simply cannot thank him enough. We are all devastated to lose him.”

Tributes online described him as a caring man with a great sense of humour.

“You always made me laugh and always tried to cheer me up when I was down. Thank you for being you,” one said.

Another person said they would miss “our banter” and the laughs they had shared over the years. “Still can’t believe it's real – gone way too soon.”