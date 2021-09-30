Invercargill mother sentenced for attempting to defeat the course or justice

Patricia Elizabeth Samson was sentenced in the High Court at Invercargill on Thursday for wilfully attempting to defeat the course of justice.

The full extent of an Invercargill mother and her two sons’ connection to the murder of Azalia Wilson can now be fully revealed.

Patricia Elizabeth Samson, 53, on Thursday, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention for wilfully attempting to defeat the course of justice by discarding possible evidence.

In the High Court at Invercargill, the crown prosecutor said Samson’s offending struck at the heart of the criminal justice system.

Samson’s son, Samuel, was convicted of Wilson’s murder after she was found dead in an Invercargill motel on November 17, 2019. Wilson had been staying there with Samuel and their newborn baby.

Details of Samson’s other son, Daniel’s offending can now be reported for the first time after suppression around his sentencing lapsed.

He admitted a representative charge of being an accessory after the fact to the murder. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ and two weeks of home detention in August 2020.

He organised a car for his brother to leave Invercargill, and purchased sim cards, a tent, camping equipment and a sleeping bag, so his brother could “go bush” and avoid police, the summary of facts say.

In court on Thursday Wilson’s mother Trinette Wilton​ said she had no words to explain “the deep regret I have that my granddaughter shares your bloodline”.

“You need to know how it feels to lose everything, and hopefully it’s in a cell far away,” Wilton said.

Samson, earlier in 2021, was found guilty of wilfully attempting to defeat the course of justice by discarding possible evidence against her son, Samuel, namely numerous items of property, including a knife, taken from a motel unit.

The court was told she went to the motel in the early hours of the morning, picked up her son and granddaughter and drove to Fosbender Park by the Oreti River, where police later found items from the motel room.

Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Samson on the basis she did not put the knife and other motel items in the river where they were later found, but that she had assisted her son when she drove him to the park and allowed him to discard the items.

The items recovered included a knife, Wilson’s personal belongings, a bassinet and the motel room key.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Patricia Elizabeth Samson during her trial in the High Court at Invercargill in July 2021.

During her trial, Samson said her son called her in the early hours of the morning, said he and Wilson were going to Nightcaps, and that she needed to come and pick up the baby.

Samson said she walked to the motel room doorway, but said she never went inside, did not see Wilson, nor asked her son where Wilson was.

Justice Nation said: “Even at the doorway you would have seen the unruly order of the room which would suggest a struggle.”

“I’m quite sure at the time you were at the motel, if not earlier when speaking to him on the phone, if you did not ask why, it could only be you suspected he was in serious trouble and did not want to know why,” Justice Nation said.

Supplied Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November 2019.

Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly said even if Samson’s end sentence was less than two years, it should be served in prison.

By a fine margin Justice Nation said it was appropriate for Samson to serve home detention and not prison.

Outside of court, Wilson’s father Tony Wilton​ said Samson should have got a jail sentence but it was up to the judge.

“...just gutting. It’s never going to be over. Well not for us, it’s not, but it’s an end to this part of life anyway.”

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson in March 2021 during his trial in High Court at Invercargill.

After a three-week trial in March 2021, Samuel Samson was found guilty of the murder of Wilson and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.