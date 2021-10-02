Peter Ellis' 30-year effort to clear his name reaches final Supreme Court hearing

Peter Ellis, pictured here in 2003, has always said he did not abuse children in his charge.

Nearly three decades after the Christchurch Civic Creche case started, the Supreme Court is being asked to lay it to rest.

The court starts hearing a two-week appeal by Peter Hugh McGregor Ellis, deceased, on Monday. Most of the evidence and argument will be about the reliability of the children’s disclosures. Since the allegations arose, much has been learned about child sex abuse and what disclosures are trustworthy.

The allegations against Ellis, then 33, started in November 1991 against a backdrop of increased anxiety about child sexual abuse in western countries.

It was a time of urgings to believe the child, rumours about organised child pornography makers and theories about the middle-class satanic ritual abuse of children.

In her deeply disturbing book about the case, A City Possessed, Lynley Hood described the zeitgeist as:

“Anxiety about the dangers that men posed to young children had been smouldering nationwide for more than a decade. In Christchurch, rumours of clandestine pornography rings and Satanic cults had driven the anxiety of sexual abuse workers to fever pitch. By the early 90s, evil seemed everywhere.”

The allegations followed a comment by the 4-year-old son of a former creche parent that he didn't like “Peter’s black penis”. His mother had authored a handbook on child sexual abuse and had recovered memories of being sexually abused herself. She would go on to accuse another male worker at another creche.

By the time Ellis came to trial in April 1993, 116 children, who had attended the creche at various times during Ellis' term – 1986 to 1991 – had been interviewed by specialist Department of Social Welfare interviewers. Interestingly, the boy who started off the case disclosed no abuse in three interviews.

At a preliminary hearing of the charges, the evidence of about 20 complainant children had been selected to form the basis of the charges against Ellis. At his trial, the list of 20 had been cut to 13.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Lynley Hood, Don Brash and Katherine Rich present a petition seeking a Royal Commission into the Christchurch Civic Creche case at the University of Canterbury’s Law Department.

Four female creche workers, including the creche supervisor Gaye Davidson, were also charged but the charges were dropped after pre-trial applications.

In the end it was always going to come down to the interviews of the children. The big question was whether the trained interviewers had elicited reliable, accurate testimony or a collection of fantasies and fabrications.

The Crown had to overcome many obvious objections to the children’s evidence.

The children were very young and had been asked to recall intimate details of events that happened when most of them were between 3 and 5 years old.

One issue was whether the children’s memories or accounts had been contaminated even before they attended their specialist interviews. Many of the children’s parents had questioned their children about possible abuse before the interviews and swapped stories. Some children had met for play dates, and social workers who worked with a core group of parents had spread information.

The interviews themselves were also open to criticism. Many of the children were interviewed multiple times. If children said nothing happened, they were not believed. More probing would ensue.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Peter Ellis, photographed at his home on June 2, 1993.

One child was interviewed five times, another six. Few of the children showed any signs of distress in their revelations, and as a matter of principle were almost never challenged on inconsistencies, impossibilities and contradictions.

Their often disjointed accounts were regurgitated by the interviewers in neat summaries and the child was then asked to continue.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the interviews was how the allegations became increasingly bizarre as the questioning progressed. By the middle of 1992, allegations of ritual abuse, similar to the satanic ritual practices mentioned in literature read by some creche parents, began to emerge.

Creche staff who knew the children said they could easily see how the children could come to make untrue allegations.

“I don't blame the children at all,” creche worker Debbie Gillespie said.

“They don't think they are actually lying. They are emotionally manipulating their parents. Every time they disclosed they would get cuddles, they would get to stay up past their bedtime, they get told 'we love you, you're a brave boy'.”

Stuff Dunedin writer Lynley Hood wrote an award-winnng book after the Civic Creche.

Some children, who had previously shown no signs of upset, started exhibiting all sorts of troubling behaviour after the disclosure interviews. Parents of complainant children saw this as confirmation of their worst fears.

The abuse also seemed implausible on other accounts. For instance, how could the appalling abuse have happened in a big, open, well-staffed creche where visitors were constantly on the premises? And how come the children hadn’t shown signs of distress and shock at the creche?

However, parents whose children gave evidence at the trial were adamant their children would not have made up the stories and said the children must have experienced the abuse to be able to talk about it in such detail.

Ellis was arrested in March 1992 and his trial started in April the next year. The jury eventually found Ellis guilty of 16 charges of abusing seven children in his care and he was sentenced to 10 years' jail. Five of the parents of the seven children worked in the sex abuse field.

During a hearing in the Court of Appeal in 1994, one of the seven children, perhaps the most plausible of all complainants, admitted her allegations about Ellis were a lie. The appeal also revealed none of the 21 children named by the seven children in their evidential interviews as other victims had confirmed the accusations.

Subsequent court decisions and an inquiry by former retired Chief Justice Sir Thomas Eichelbaum in 2000 found the children's evidence was sound enough to support the jury verdicts.

Ellis still hoped an appeal to the Privy Council based in London would clear his name and reveal the truth. Money to pay for the appeal was the stumbling block and in 2004 New Zealand abolished the right to appeal to the Privy Council and set up the Supreme Court.

It wasn’t until 2019 that Ellis lodged an application in the Supreme Court seeking leave to appeal against his 1993 convictions. The leave was granted in July that year, but it all appeared too little, too late when he died of bladder cancer several months later.

The Supreme Court then had to decide whether an appeal by a dead person could continue.

The law was unclear but, after a suggestion from the Supreme Court judges, Ellis' lawyers argued tikanga (Māori customary law) was part of New Zealand's common law and under tikanga Ellis had a right to clear his name or re-establish his mana even if deceased.

The Supreme Court has yet to provide its answer to the tikanga question but in any event it allowed the appeal to go ahead.

In late 2020 the Crown threw a spanner in the works with an application to include evidence of a woman who claimed Ellis had abused her in 1982. The case was adjourned to allow the women's veracity to be checked.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Peter Ellis, pictured just before his death in 2019.

In July 2021 the court ruled the woman's evidence was neither reliable nor cogent enough to be admitted.

Many emotions are expected to surface next week as veterans of the case gather for a last round that is unlikely to change the minds of anyone present.

Children who were interviewed in 1992 will now be mostly in their early 30s. Parents have put up a united front against sceptics of the allegations and will be defensive. Ellis' supporters, importantly including creche staff, will hope for some vindication.

The justice system will also be under scrutiny. New knowledge has emerged but so have other heightened sensitivities and agendas. Issues with the children’s interviews were present from the moment they were done. Why it has taken 30 years to reach this point will be at the forefront of many minds.

Some uncomfortable truths will have to be faced. It should be an interesting two weeks.