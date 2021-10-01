'Bullying, excessive, partisan and demeaning': Supreme Court justice slams judge's treatment of abuse victim

Judge Peter Callinicos has been unwilling to engage in critcism of his behaviour in court.

A Supreme Court justice has labelled another judge’s treatment of a domestic abuse victim as “bullying, excessive, partisan and demeaning” in an unprecedented public spat among New Zealand’s most high-ranking judiciary.

Leaked documents from the usually tight-lipped Judicial Conduct Commission have revealed that despite efforts, District Court Judge Peter Callinicos has not been willing to meet with the Heads of Bench to discuss his behaviour, calling his lawyers to meet the Chief Justice instead.

An anti-violence advocacy group which formed in response to the reporting of the case about the woman - known as Mrs P - is now asking how the judge will be made accountable, and if there will be a remedy to the damage caused.

“Furthermore, we would like to see other matters that Judge Callinicos has presided over, which included family violence or sexual violence, also be reviewed and appropriate steps taken to address any wrong done through those decisions,” the group said.

“Women in New Zealand who are victim-survivors of violence and abuse need to have faith that the justice system will protect them. That means improving the skill and accountability of all judges.”

‘Numerous, serious complaints’

The documents, available only to complainants in the Judicial Conduct Commission case, centre on a series of complaints about the Hawke’s Bay-based Judge Callinicos, arising in April this year.

The first relates to the case of Mrs P, a domestic abuse victim wrongly convicted of perjury in the district court in 2018, an ordeal that saw her lose her job as a teacher and spend a year living in a garage on home detention.

Mrs P was accused of changing an ACC document and lying about being abused by her husband during a 16-year marriage, during a Family Court proceeding in 2015. The Family Court judge, Callinicos, had referred the case to police.

On appeal, two higher courts found there was ample evidence of abuse, including a letter from her husband where he admits to hurting her for his own satisfaction. In 2020, the Court of Appeal quashed the conviction.

After Stuff published a story about the case in April, a collection of more than 70 advocates and academics wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling for action. The documents outline how the Judicial Conduct Commissioner Alan Ritchie chose to investigate their concerns as a complaint.

At the same time, unbeknownst to the public, there had been multiple other complaints about Callinicos’ behaviour during hearings in another Family Court case about a child named “Moana” in Oranga Tamariki care.

Those complaints also revolved around bullying – three social workers involved in the case were so badly treated they had to have psychological support – and what the judges describe as a “disproportionate” response to the Oranga Tamariki lawyers who appeared before Callinicos.

In a letter made public with the documents, Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu explains that “because of the ongoing nature of these issues, I raised my concerns with the Chief Justice who asked Justice Willie Young to provide assistance”.

Principal Family Court Judge Jackie Moran said, in her letter, that the complaints were “numerous, they were serious”, and they had to be addressed promptly by the Heads of Bench in order to prevent their recurrence and to maintain public confidence in the court.

She said it had appeared Callinicos had been guilty of misconduct in his judicial capacity. The judges sought to meet with Callinicos, sending him emails and letters.

“We were required to deal with this appropriately and quickly. We assumed that we could do so in a comparatively informal way, discussing the behaviour with the judge and putting in place arrangements to ensure that it was not repeated,” Moran says. “As it turned out, this assumption was wrong.”

Complaints and counter-complaints

Instead of attending a meeting, Callinicos accused the two judges of judicial interference, which led to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner investigating that complaint as well – and led to the letters from the judges explaining their approaches.

Supreme Court Justice William Young said he had been involved in providing the Heads of Bench advice around how to deal with Judge Callinicos since April.

Justice Young said “there seemed to be a pattern of conduct” by Judge Callinicos and that “those on the receiving end of this conduct considered, understandably, that they had been bullied”.

He said it was clear the senior judges were not seeking to influence Judge Callinicos and “given the experience of the three judges, they would have been well-able to discuss Judge Callinicos’ in-court behaviour without encroaching in the independence of his decision-making”.

Justice Young said he had read the transcripts of the “Mrs P” and “Moana” cases, and “I saw the interventions of Judge Callinicos in those cases as excessive, partisan (as amounting to cross-examination) and, at times, demeaning (for instance as putting down Mrs P to her face or to her witnesses)”.

Complaints about Judge Callinicos’ behaviour in the ‘Mrs P’ case were dealt with by the commission in June. Ritchie declined to refer the matter to the Attorney-General and instead referred it to the heads of the High Court and District Court, stating it was up to them what they wished to do.

The commission referred the complaint about judicial interference back to the Chief Justice.

It remains unclear why Callinicos called in his lawyers to meet with the Chief Justice. Justice Young said there were two meetings, one which he also attended, but correspondence about them and the meetings themselves were held on a confidential basis.

RNZ University of Otago Faculty of Law Professor Andrew Geddis says it’s extremely rare for a high level argument involving judges to become public.

The bit that’s (usually) unsaid

Otago Law Professor Andrew Geddis said although it was clear senior judges were called to moderate their junior colleagues relatively frequently, it was extremely rare to see such a high-level argument made public.

“It’s the bit of the iceberg that you never get to see,” he said. “In saying that, I’m not aware of there having been a similar complaint regarding the way judges have treated other judges and even if there had been, the commissioner wouldn't have released it publicly.”

He said it was positive to see the basis for the judges’ concerns and Callinicos’ refusal to meet taken seriously.

“In the abstract, having matters rise to this level of discordance between matters of the judiciary isn’t helpful for the system as a whole,” Geddis said. “But I think it’s got to the stage where it has to come out publicly because the attempt to resolve it behind the scenes in a conciliatory way don’t seem to have worked.”

He said it was clear the matters were extremely serious.

“Justice Willie Young was a judge of strong character who is not shy of engaging in robust exchanges in the courtroom, so Judge Callinicos’ behaviour must have been quite extreme for him to regard it as exhibiting ‘an apparent pattern of bullying.’”

However, it was difficult to know how the matter would be resolved, given Callinicos seemed to have ignored the other attempts to address is behaviour.

He couldn’t be removed as a judge, Geddis said, unless the commissioner first convened a panel, which it had not done. The only other option was for him to be given another role outside the Family Court, Geddis said.

The Chief District Court Judge is yet to answer questions about what happened after the Mrs P complaint was referred back to him.