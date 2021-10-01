Man who fired guns in busy park: 'Today was a good day to die'

A man with a firearm was seen crouching beneath a tree and aiming at police officers in Napier.

Pulling into a busy Napier sports park on a summer’s evening, Jamie McColl took out five guns, a pile of ammunition and began shooting as numerous sports teams practised on the surrounding fields.

“Today was a good day to die,” he yelled, while people fled in terror.

Armed police trained their weapons on the camouflage-wearing McColl as he walked around the car he had stolen earlier in the day. A large part of the city went into lockdown.

For 90 minutes, the 46-year-old waved the around guns, which also were stolen. Three shots were fired.

Stuff Jamie McColl had five firearms and a pile of ammunition during the standoff in a Napier sports park.

In Napier District Court on Friday, McColl pleaded guilty to multiple charges, meaning the background to events on December 10, 2019, can now be reported.

It began at 5.45pm when McColl broke into the house of his mother's ex-partner. He ransacked the house before using tools he had brought with him to smash the gun safe open and removing the firearms.

He found the keys to the house owner’s 1976 MG BGT sports car, and loaded a large pile of ammunition and five of the firearms (two shot guns, two .22 rifles and a large calibre hunting rifle) into the car.

He then moved an LPG gas cylinder and placed it inside the front door of the house before shooting at it with the shotgun. The cylinder burst but did not explode.

Stuff Members of the Armed Offenders Squad with the car McColl had stolen earlier. (File photo)

At about 6.30pm McColl drove the car at speed towards Park Island. He performed burnouts on the way, causing the back left tyre to go flat and nearly fall off.

As the left wheel was almost driving on the rim, McColl came to a stop in the middle of a road in the park. There were many members of the public in the park area and many sports practices underway.

He got out of the car with five guns and stood in the middle of a road, blocking the way of a man driving a van who had just collected his 13-year-old son from the park.

Tim Whittaker/Stuff Jamie McColl in Hastings District Court in 2009. (File photo)

McColl lifted the shotgun and aimed it directly at the man and his son. The man quickly put his vehicle into reverse.

McColl fired one shot directly at the van. The shotgun pellets hit the front grill, bonnet and windscreen. Two girls, aged 13 and 14, were biking along the footpath about five metres from the van.

The man driving the van reversed until he was 100m away, then called emergency services. His son ran into the stadium car park and told others to flee.

For the next hour and a half McColl paced back and forth near the car in an agitated state. He removed many items from the car and spread them across the road.

Stuff McColl had several firearms and discharges shots. (File photo)

He had a tarpaulin and at one point got underneath it. At another point tried to put it over the side of the car. At times he waved his arms in the air. He would lay down on the ground, then stand up again, and walked around in circles taking items of his clothing on and off.

He was picking up the guns and putting them down again, carrying around several at a time, pointing them in all directions, including at his head on three occasions.

At one point he said, “today was a good day to die.” He picked up one of the rifles, moved it to his shoulder and pointed it towards the nearby rugby club.

He fired the guns three times. On one occasion he appeared to get a fright, dropped the firearm, raised his hands above his head and shouted, “sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

Stuff Police had firearms had weapons trained on McColl throughout the 90-minute stand-off.

Eventually he put his hands above his head and walked towards a police officer who had been communicating with him, and he was arrested.

McColl apologised profusely for his actions, explaining that he had not had his medication for three days.

He later admitted the offending as outlined, but did not believe the shot had hit the man’s van.

McColl appeared before Judge Russell Collins and entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary, taking a car, discharging a firearm in public and discharging a firearm with reckless disregard.

McColl, who is represented by Marie Dyhrberg QC, has been in custody since the incident and will remain so until sentencing in December.

He has more than 150 previous convictions, including several for an incident in 2009 in which he tracked down a court official to her home, threw a brick through her kitchen window, threatened to kill her husband and smashed 13 windows.