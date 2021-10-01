More than a dozen gang members involved in street brawl

No injuries were reported following the brawl. (File photo)

More than a dozen gang members were involved in a brawl in the middle of a Christchurch street.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a “disorder incident” on Hopkins St, about 8.20pm on Thursday.

“It was reported that a group of people were fighting on the road,” the spokeswoman said.

The group, believed to be more than 12 people, had left by the time police arrived and no injuries were reported.

A 23-year-old man was later arrested on a charge of breach of bail.