Abused girl placed into grandfather's care despite him being charged with rape and incest years before

The teenage girl was sexually abused by her grandfather repeatedly over a year while she was in his care. (File photo)

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by her grandfather had been placed into his care by Oranga Tamariki, despite him being charged with similar offending in the 1980s.

The grandfather, who pleaded guilty to five charges of incest and one charge of bestiality last month, had previously been charged with incest and raping and sodomising his daughter. He was acquitted by a High Court jury in November 1988.

At the time the Crown alleged the man had repeatedly sexually abused his daughter over several years from the age of 7. The girl said her father had threatened her that if she told anyone, the family would be split up.

The man denied abusing his daughter and said he had never been alone in the house with her.

After he was acquitted by the jury, the trial judge suppressed his name to protect his daughter’s identity.

When the man was back in the dock at the Christchurch District Court earlier this year, his name was again suppressed to protect the identity of his granddaughter.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett said the girl had been placed into the care of her grandparents after the death of her mother. Mallett said she had an intellectual disability and was functioning well below her peers.

On Friday Oranga Tamariki refused to answer questions on whether the agency knew of the man’s previous criminal charges, or why it had regarded him as an appropriate caregiver.

“The young person at the centre of this case is our utmost concern and priority,” said Glynis Sandland, the agency’s deputy chief executive for children and family services.

“We have a legal obligation to protect their privacy and cannot discuss their personal information without consent.”

Over a period of a year, the girl’s grandfather offended by touching her, including after an incident where he tied her to a bed frame, causing bruising and friction burns to her wrists and ankles. He repeatedly filmed her during this abuse.

Outlining the case during the court hearing last month, Mallett said: “There was an ongoing pattern of behaviour which centred around the victim performing sexual acts for the defendant in order to obtain necessities such as deodorant and items of clothing.

“It was through this abuse of power that the defendant was able to exert control over the victim.”

The grandfather is due to be sentenced on November 3.

STUFF Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis has accepted the recommendations of a ministerial advisory board that inspected Oranga Tamariki.

The man who reported the abuse to police was a 50-year-old family friend who had known the girl since she was 13. He started a sexual relationship with her when she turned 16.

The man took his phone to police to show them evidence of the girl being abused. When police looked at the phone, they found sexual images of the girl when she was just over 15 years old, and 12 other pictures of young girls engaged in sexual acts.

The man pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of objectionable publications and was fined $1000. The man was also granted permanent name suppression because of his links to the grandfather’s sexual abuse case.

The girl has been the victim of sexual abuse by at least one other man who was jailed for the offending.