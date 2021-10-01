Man's $1.45m compensation claim against council trying to kill his dogs fails

An owner’s bid to have his two bull terriers spared has been unsuccessful. (File photo)

A man who went to the Court of Appeal seeking $1.45 million from the council that confiscated his dogs and put them on death row, has left court empty-handed.

Joseph Baker’s bull terrier’s Ice and Khaos got out of the Whakatāne property he shares with his father on November 30, 2019.

They attacked and injured another dog. Parker was convicted of two charges of owning a dog that attacked another dog.

He was ordered to pay veterinarian fees of $344.40 for the other dog, $250 in emotional harm reparation for the dog's owner, and $500 towards Whakatāne District Council's costs of prosecution.

Destruction orders for Ice and Khaos were made.

Baker appealed to the High Court. The appeal was heard by Justice Geoffrey Venning, who described Baker’s documents as “convoluted, verbose, and in a number of instances, incomprehensible”.

He dismissed the appeal. The penalties and the dogs’ destruction were confirmed.

Unhappy with that decision, Baker went to the Court of Appeal.

The Appeal Court Justices described Baker’s submissions as “not easy to follow”.

He levelled claims of “harm, extortion, blackmail, unlawful detainment and robbery” against three council staff and wanted all orders discharged and claimed compensation of more than USD$1m (NZ$1.45m).

Baker believed the council, police and the courts had no lawful power to take action against him.

The judges found no basis for the appeal, which they said could be considered “frivolous or vexatious”, and no basis for a claim of compensation.

The application to appeal was declined and the destruction order of the dogs remained.