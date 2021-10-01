King Cobras boss arrested as part of fake motorbike licence investigation

Police carry out a pre-planned search warrant at the headquarters of the King Cobras gang in Middleton in Christchurch.

The leader of the Christchurch chapter of the King Cobras gang has been arrested as part of a nationwide investigation into a small town driving instructor who allegedly falsified motorbike licences for gang members.

Kent Seiji Natsuhara was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged following a series of raids in Christchurch that included the King Cobras headquarters.

Court documents allege that between February 18 and 22, Natsuhara, a 29-year-old manager, dishonestly obtained a restricted level competency-based training assessment certificate. The assessment is an alternative to completing the practical test at the restricted and full stages of getting a motorcycle licence.

Natsuhara allegedly used the document on February 22.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded on bail to next appear in the Christchurch District Court on October 20.

Stuff understands Natsuhara was arrested as part of an investigation into Petre Jozef Kalinowski, dubbed Operation Ketch.

Kalinowski, 66, was arrested in June and faces 22 representative charges of dishonestly creating false competency-based training assessment score sheets and certificates.

Court documents allege the offending happened between July 2019 and June 2021. Kalinowski faces a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

Police allege Kalinowski falsified motorbike licences for members of several gangs in various parts of the country, including the Hells Angels, King Cobras and Mongrel Mob.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kent Seiji Natsuhara was arrested on Wednesday following a series of raids in Christchurch.

The Companies Office lists him as the director of Roadcraft NZ Limited, a driving school based in Westport on the West Coast, where he lives.

The company, incorporated in October 2014, offers competency-based training and assessment for those seeking restricted and full licences.

Kalinowski earlier told Stuff he had “lost everything”.

In recent years authorities have expressed concern about the growing risk of organised criminals influencing officials. The concerns have been exacerbated by the arrival of deportees and international bikie gangs like the Mongols MC and Comancheros.